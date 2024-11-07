Today's Horoscope – November 7, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
Professionally, you need to be in charge and assert yourself as the situation demands. You make an impact in social circles and find yourself on almost everyone’s guest list. You travel and may find a trip overseas in the offing.
Lucky colour: Mustard
Lucky number: 9
Taurus
Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you reverse their effects.
Lucky colour: Mauve
Lucky number: 4
Gemini
You may feel that you are walking a tight-rope, waiting for things to happen; however, this is only a temporary phase. Be patient and learn to go with the flow. Perhaps even a small sacrifice may be necessary to achieve a greater whole.
Lucky colour: Maroon
Lucky number: 7
Cancer
Maintain professionalism to avoid family conflicts. Evaluate property and legal matters cautiously. Focus on building a robust social network. Reflect on the positives in your life, fostering an attitude of gratitude.
Lucky colour: Ochre
Lucky number: 2
Leo
Enjoy a peaceful day nurturing domestic interests. New opportunities are on the horizon, so remain open to them. Reflect on your personal growth and consider new avenues for self-improvement.
Lucky colour: Gold
Lucky number: 5
Virgo
Channel your energy into creative pursuits for extra income. Handle loved ones' anxieties with care, and consider a special gift for someone close. Engage in activities that enhance your knowledge and career.
Lucky colour: Lilac
Lucky number: 8
Libra
Communication lapses may lead to family discussions. Focus on home-related matters and be wary of detractors causing trouble. Mars adds an edge to your talks, so choose your words wisely.
Lucky colour: Mango
Lucky number: 6
Scorpio
Successful meetings and short trips await. Good news about a sibling brightens your day. While your ideas are good, not everyone may agree; keep your thoughts to yourself for now.
Lucky colour: Khaki
Lucky number: 3
Sagittarius
Your partner or spouse brings luck into your life. Career plans look promising, and assistance from a female figure is indicated. Past matters resurface for resolution or understanding.
Lucky colour: Yellow
Lucky number: 7
Capricorn
You’re in the mood to experiment and learn something new. Your mind is on bigger issues and long-range plans. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Lucky colour: Indigo
Lucky number: 1
Aquarius
Any action you take could be far-reaching, especially with regard to domestic arrangements and long-term partnerships. Try not to judge new faces harshly. Let down your defences, as romance beckons.
Lucky colour: Aquamarine
Lucky number: 4
Pisces
Avoid public displays of luxury and wealth. Don’t leave things to the last minute; work on tying up all loose ends to lessen your stress. It will help you establish a better working routine.
Lucky colour: Blue
Lucky number: 5
Amara Ramdev