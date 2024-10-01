Today's Horoscope – October 1, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 30 September 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
ARIES: (Mar 21 - Apr 20) : Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little.
Lucky Colour: maroon Lucky Number: 7
1 hour ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
TAURUS: (Apr 21 - May 21): You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends and quit worrying.
Lucky Colour: Ivory Lucky Number: 2
1 hour ago
Gemini
GEMINI: (May 22 - Jun 21): Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed
Lucky Colour: amber Lucky Number: 8
1 hour ago
Cancer
CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Try to avoid passing harsh judgments on new faces you encounter. Open yourself up to romance and plan a quiet evening at home to support a moody family member.
Lucky Colour: Indigo Lucky Number: 6
1 hour ago
Leo
LEO (Jul 23 - Aug 21): A fresh perspective on an old financial issue can help you untangle your financial affairs. Be cautious with dramatic actions tonight, as they could have far-reaching consequences. Travel may come with unforeseen risks, so stay vigilant.
Lucky Colour: Red Lucky Number: 3
1 hour ago
Virgo
VIRGO (Aug 22 - Sept 23): Your actions today can have long-lasting effects, especially concerning domestic arrangements and partnerships. Avoid meddling in others' affairs and opt for diplomacy and discretion.
Lucky Colour: Linen Lucky Number:4
1 hour ago
Libra
LIBRA (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Embrace risks and discover inspiration. Focus on communication; confront situations without exaggeration. Your loyalty might obscure facts; stay open-minded.
Lucky Colour: Tomato-red. Lucky Number: 5
1 hour ago
Scorpio
SCORPIO (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Prioritize health. Choose diplomacy over forcefulness; it will yield better results. Focus on clear communication to prevent misunderstandings. Lucky Colour: Orange Lucky Number: 9
1 hour ago
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Stay discerning. Investigate thoroughly before decisions. Channel high energy positively to avoid temper tantrums. Trust your instincts and maintain focus.
Lucky Colour: Salmon-pink Lucky Number: 1
1 hour ago
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 23 - Jan 20): Be cautious of potentially misleading information that may arrive in the form of a letter. Don't shy away from calculated risks but be mindful of your words and return favours. Take care of your health.
Lucky Colour: Purple Lucky Number: 2
1 hour ago
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 21 - Feb 19): Maintain professionalism to advance quickly. Avoid allowing irritability to lead to family disputes. In property and legal matters, analyse thoroughly before making impulsive decisions.
Lucky Colour: Opal Lucky Number: 8
1 hour ago
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 20 - Mar 20): Today, find solace in a quiet, restful day spent in bed or catching up on reading. Focus on domestic interests and be open to new opportunities that may prove highly beneficial.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst Lucky Number: 6