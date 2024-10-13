Today's Horoscope – October 13, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 12 October 2024, 18:41 IST
Aries
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: White; Number: 3
31 minutes ago
ADVERTISEMENT
Taurus
Relationships come under the spotlight and you should not worry so much about what others might think. Gambling and speculations of any kind should be avoided today. Colour: Cream; Number: 5
31 minutes ago
Gemini
Don't leave things to the last minute, but work on tying up all loose ends, as it will lessen the stress on you. It will help you make a better working routine. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. Colour: Yellow; Number: 2
31 minutes ago
Cancer
A perfect day for love and romance. Your efforts can bring you recognition, but beware the office sneak. A change to your routine may make you feel uncomfortable at first, but go with the flow and show how good you can be at adapting to new situations. Colour: Purple; Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Leo
Holiday plans need caution as unexpected expenses crop up. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Don't betray other's secrets, or you will only find your personal issues out in the open. Colour: Magenta; Number: 1
31 minutes ago
Virgo
A friend needs your advice and support. However, do not confuse it with romantic love. Some of you could be considering delegating work, as pressures for you to perform are strong. Colour: Honey; Number: 7
31 minutes ago
Libra
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Mango; Number: 6
31 minutes ago
Scorpio
Events today will give reason to smile. You feel more confident now about where you are heading. Accept invites to parties and gatherings, as they will put you in the path of important people and help you network. Colour: Peach; Number: 3
31 minutes ago
Sagittarius
You know that change is in the air, but you're not quite sure how to deal with it. You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through. Colour: Purple; Number: 9
31 minutes ago
Capricorn
It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues. Not a spectacular time for finance and investments. It is more a case of sowing seeds and letting them germinate, which they certainly will. Colour: Apricot; Number: 4
31 minutes ago
Aquarius
Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of. Money matters do not show much rise. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Colour: Amber; Number 5
31 minutes ago
Pisces
Much can be gained by being patient and exercising restraint at the domestic level. Ego clashes must be avoided. New associates and partners need closer scrutiny. Speculation not viable. Colour: Plum; Number: 8