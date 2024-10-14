Today's Horoscope – October 14, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 October 2024, 19:09 IST
Aries
A candid conversation with a colleague might open up a path for collaboration. Rediscovering an old journal may inspire you to pursue a forgotten passion. Participating in a local community event could lead to unexpected connections. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 8
Taurus
A chance encounter at a bookstore could introduce you to a thought-provoking author. Embracing a mentor's advice may offer fresh perspectives in your career. A short nature walk might provide the tranquillity needed amidst a bustling week. Colour: Forest-Green; Number: 2
Gemini
Exploring a new genre of music may reignite your love for dancing. A heartfelt conversation with a loved one might offer mutual understanding and growth. Delving into old journals could prove enlightening. Colour: Mauve; Number :3
Cancer
Your confidence is strong and love is favoured. This is a great day to right any wrongs and to say how you really feel about all that has transpired. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can. Colour: Ivory; Number: 5
Leo
Arrangements that you make for your work open many doors. Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. Colour: Pink; Number: 6
Virgo
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. Being confident is half the battle this week. Legal dealings or those of an official nature prove frustrating but stay calm as things fall into place. Colour: Burgundy; Number: 9
Libra
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate. Colour: Maroon; Number: 4
Scorpio
You will be overly sensitive today. Your relationship is undergoing some changes. Children may be demanding, and entertainment could cost a lot more than you can really afford. Take care when dealing with older relatives. Colour: Saffron; Number: 7
Sagittarius
You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know how. Put your efforts into being creative. You may find that your plans will cost a little more than you had expected. Colour: Ochre; Number: 1
Capricorn
You need to resolve or release painful feelings from the past and live more in the present to achieve an inner balance An advantageous business proposal could be signed. You must try to remain healthy by being on a diet and exercise. Colour: Ash; Number: 3
Aquarius
Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up. A harmonious partnership happens and can mature into a fruitful liaison for the future. Domestic life could be enhanced by changes. Colour: Mango; Number: 2
Pisces
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one. Colour: Jade; Number:4
Amara Ramdev