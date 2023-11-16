JOIN US
Today's Horoscope – October 16, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 November 2023, 18:53 IST
Aries
Disorganisation and lack of information frustrates you.  Work on strengthening your support network. Stress will tell on your digestion today. You have not been totally honest with yourself, so re-examine your motives. Colour: Cream   Number:  5
Taurus
Patience goes a long way. Nothing goes as planned. Minor interruptions prevent you from doing what you had in mind, Someone at work is holding back important news from you and you are uncomfortable . Colour: Yellow Number: 2
Gemini
If you have a strong desire to get away, this is a great time to do so. Do not let the demands of others hold you back.   Hassles with in-laws could damper your day. Colour:  peach       Number:  3
Cancer
If you are very practical in your approach, things ought to go well for you. There could be ups and downs with losses and gains.  Be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Colour:    Grey                 Number:6
Leo
You seem to be buoyant and rightly so. The current problems will disappear soon. Exchange thoughts with your special one. Don't take offence at comments made by co-workers. Colour: Mint-Green      Number:  8
Virgo
Keep plans  simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive . Colour: Saffron         Number: 4                                     
Libra
You may be tempted to get involved in secret affairs or love triangles. Focus on your own domestic problems today. Your energy is in top gear as you accomplish a lot more than you planned today.  Colour:  Ash  Number:  9
Scorpio
Relationships with the opposite sex are intensified now. You may be tempted to act on an infatuation. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. Colour:  Honey          Number:5
Sagittarius
Finance and involvements with others are in the frame, bringing deep concerns. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill.  Colour: silver  Number: 7
Capricorn
You feel  more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments. Colour Lavender   number: 1
Aquarius
A lack of support recently has made you review the way you see a certain person in your life. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.     Colour: Bronze        Number: 6
Pisces
A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists clear. Colour: Brown        Number: 3
DH Web Desk
