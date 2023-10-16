Today's Horoscope – October 16, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 15 October 2023, 18:46 IST
Aries
A day to focus on doing good deeds. Avoid wasting your resources on undeserving individuals and projects. Take a moment to appreciate the positive aspects of your life instead of dwelling on the negative.
Colour: Peach Number:2
Taurus
Increased interactions or travel involving children are in the spotlight. Your career is receiving Saturn's guidance, helping you find the right path. Stay true to your goals.
Colour: Lilac Number:3
Gemini
Long-distance plans are set to succeed, and international trade or correspondence is fruitful. Be prepared for less favourable court decisions. Embrace the introduction of new faces into your life, adding excitement to your day.
Colour: Green Number:7
Cancer
Focus on building your social network. Articulate your thoughts confidently and explore hobbies that could bring in a steady income.
Colour: Pink Number:8
Leo
You might find yourself in a confrontational mood with colleagues today. Seek guidance from a mature individual. Avoid manipulating emotional situations to prevent alienation. Be open-minded toward new acquaintances.
Colour: Wine Number:4
Virgo
New projects are set to take off, making it a good day for special purchases. Despite a hectic schedule, consider taking care of your health and invest in furthering your knowledge through courses and seminars.
Colour: Scarlet Number:2
Libra
Lack of communication may lead to heated family discussions. Focus on home-related matters, such as repairs, purchases, and renovations. Mars energizes your speech but watch out for those who may try to create trouble.
Colour: Gold Number:9
Scorpio
Meetings and short trips could lead to success. Expect positive news regarding a sibling. Keep your good ideas to yourself, as they might not be suitable for everyone. Colour: Yellow Number:1
Sagittarius
Your partner or spouse brings good luck your way, and your career plans look promising. Expect assistance from a female figure. Past matters may resurface for resolution or understanding.
Colour: Beige Number:7
Capricorn
Be cautious of potentially misleading information that may arrive in the form of a letter. Don't shy away from calculated risks, but be mindful of your words and return favours. Take care of your health.
Colour: Purple Number: 6
Aquarius
Maintain professionalism to advance quickly. Avoid allowing irritability to lead to family disputes. In property and legal matters, analyse thoroughly before making impulsive decisions.
Colour: Orange Number:1
Pisces
Today, find solace in a quiet, restful day spent in bed or catching up on reading. Focus on domestic interests and be open to new opportunities that may prove highly beneficial.
Colour: Amethyst Number: 6