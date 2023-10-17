Today's Horoscope – October 17, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 October 2023, 18:33 IST
Aries
Unexpected delays at work frustrate you, but a new friendship develops promisingly. You may enjoy the company of friends and family, but successful results in business will be limited.
Colour: Pearl Number: 3.
Taurus
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate to your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realise.
Colour: Orange Number:2
Gemini
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.
Number: 5 Colour: Aquamarine
Cancer
A romance is hobbling along on its last legs unless you are willing to talk and take your portion of the blame. Celebratory mood persists, but avoid burning the candle at both ends.
Colour: Ash Number: 6
Leo
A romantic infatuation from your past may surface You may have major blow-ups with someone you love. You have been trying to please everyone, which has left you with little energy to please yourself.
Colour: Peach Number: 8
Virgo
You will be uncertain of your feelings You're forcing issues which, deep down inside, should be better left to unravel on its own. Use today to think things through.
Colour: Mustard Number: 7
Libra
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner.
Colour: Garnet Number:5
Scorpio
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you.
Colour: Brown Number: 9
Sagittarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.
Colour: Coffee Number: 4
Capricorn
A new cycle begins -new endeavours, business ventures, or even a personal goal. A good time to relocate or change home. Watch for problems with vehicles or communications equipment.
Colour: Chocolate Number: 1
Aquarius
You may find it difficult to communicate with someone at work. Patience will take you far. The problem should be allowed to resolve on its own. A minor mishap at home. Colour: Scarlet Number: 6
Pisces
Your social inhibitions are loosened, and you may have a wild flirtation or to act in a rather reckless way in a relationship. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Colour: Ash Number: 7
