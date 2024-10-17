Today's Horoscope – October 17, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 16 October 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Navigating a challenge at work proves your mettle. An evening stroll through the park might unearth a newfound appreciation for nature. Balancing ambition with relaxation is the key to sustained energy.
Lucky Colour: Ruby
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
Engaging in volunteer work enriches your spirit. An impromptu cooking session could lead to a delightful culinary discovery. Grounding in gratitude elevates daily experiences.
Lucky Colour: Emerald
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini
A book club discussion ignites your intellectual curiosity. Spontaneous travel plans, even local, might offer a fresh outlook. Embracing dualities within is the path to wholeness.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 8
Cancer
Put emotions aside; focus on targets. Minor frustrations pave the way for productivity. Embrace new challenges; opportunities knock. Trust your instincts; success follows. Practical solutions will yield positive results.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 2
Leo
Meaningful female relationships abound. Assistance comes from a woman. Children excel academically. Break from routines; embrace the new. Trust your intuition when making decisions; it holds the key to resolving emotional tensions.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
Address resentments; seek peace with authority figures. Trust your intuition; not all may be honest. Rely on instincts; they guide you true. Avoid arrogance and remain open to feedback.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
Joining a book club could expose you to diverse perspectives. The act of nurturing a plant might mirror personal growth. Delight in the laughter of children
playing nearby and embrace the infectious joy.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 3
Scorpio
Diving into a gripping novel may take you on a thrilling journey without leaving home. A rejuvenating spa day might help you find inner peace. Expressing gratitude daily can anchor your positive outlook.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 5
Sagittarius
Tuning into a podcast can open doors to unfamiliar subjects. A walk in the woods may unveil the beauty of nature's minutiae. Sharing a cherished memory can draw friends closer.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
Focus on your work and maintain your professional reputation. Socialize wisely, and be mindful of your interactions. A property-related decision could be favourable; trust your instincts. Balance work and relaxation for overall well-being.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 8
Aquarius
Your career prospects are promising, but family matters might need attention. Ensure your home is secure and spend quality time with loved ones. Avoid major decisions today; focus on fostering harmony in your domestic life.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
Embrace your creativity and think outside the box. Engage in activities that bring you joy and fulfilment. Socialize with friends who uplift your spirits. Express your feelings openly and honestly in relationships.
Lucky Colour: Pastel-Pink
Lucky Number: 9
Amara Ramdev