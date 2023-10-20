Today's Horoscope – October 20, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 October 2023, 18:36 IST
Aries
Make sure that you are not judging new faces on the standards which others kept to in your past. Beware of getting involved with someone who you know comes with a price to pay.
Colour: Cream Number: 7
Taurus
A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Work and personal matters may clash today, but stay calm till the mists have cleared. You will be able to talk about emotional problems with your partner.
Colour: Tan Number: 4
Gemini
Contracts you sign this week help you make a better future financially and professionally You will be able to get your own way if you use your intellectual charm and know-how
Colour: Russet Number: 2
Cancer
You are open to new ideas, commitments. Avoid risky projects. This is a great day to mingle with people you would like to impress. You will have excellent ideas and you should be able to help your partner get ahead. Money matters good.
Colour: Gold Number: 1
Leo
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Promotions will be yours if you have acted professionally in times of crisis. Be innovative. Health ailments better.
Colour: brown Number: 3
Virgo
Money matters smooth. Partner/spouse proves troublesome. Don't count on your friends to be loyal when it comes to doing things. Your interests could lead you down avenues you never realized existed.
Colour: Violet Number: 5
Libra
Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. You feel aggressive or competitive concerning work. You may hire others. An authority figure proves helpful.
Colour: Purple Number: 8
Scorpio
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Energy can be intense during this period. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully.
Colour: Mustard Number: 9
Sagittarius
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases.
Colour: Rust Number: 4
Capricorn
New projects, business ventures, new career, higher education are on the cards. The health of a loved one gets better. You may be released from a debt or given additional resources.
Colour: silver Number: 6
Aquarius
A partner gets a windfall or elevation in status, changing the course of your lives. Friends may fail to keep their word or disappoint you. Romance emphasized as you get invitations.
Colour: Scarlet Number: 7
Pisces
Do not get upset about situations you cannot change. You must consider yourself for a change. It is the time to believe in yourself, make choices and take appropriate action.
Colour: Purple Number: 1
DH Web Desk