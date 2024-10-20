Today's Horoscope – October 20, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 19 October 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Prepare for a spiritual encounter that might enlighten your day. The world of the occult fascinates you, making it an ideal time to start a writing project. Embrace excitement and break free from routine.
Lucky Colour: Olive-Green
Lucky Number: 3
Taurus
Your ego may take a hit today. Avoid conflicts with male colleagues and associates. Consider a potential journey. Your unique approach has captured the attention of someone in a higher position.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 8
Gemini
Your sensitivity will guide you through work challenges today. Focus on budgeting your finances. Be mindful of being too harsh with loved ones, as there are always two sides to an issue.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 4
Cancer
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lucky Colour: Sky-blue
Lucky Number: 9
Leo
With Jupiter aspecting marriage/ relationship, you are on a roll. Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths
and draw on them.
Lucky Colour: Velvet- black
Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
Be ready to explain your actions to your partner who seems to be in confrontational mode. Do not be afraid to take risks, as they will pay off.
Lucky Colour: Mango
Lucky Number: 1
Libra
You can’t go wrong today - everything you do may turn out fine. Money from not only one’s career but from inheritance or speculation also possible. News from abroad fortunate.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio
Children play an important role in your life. Destructive habits or overindulgence may come to a stop now. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky Colour: Emerald
Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius
The time is right to welcome a new friend into your life. Career opportunities abound, but not the day for big decisions. It is advisable to be prudent
and not rush headlong into new ventures and unnecessary expenses.
Lucky Colour: Mustard
Lucky Number: 2
Capricorn
Patience is key today. Delayed projects will pick up pace, and your perseverance will pay off. Financial stability is within reach; consider wise investments for long-term gains. Family support is strong, providing emotional strength during challenging times. A surprise from a close friend will bring happiness.
Lucky Colour: Crimson
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Networking events or gatherings will open doors to new opportunities. Stay open-minded and receptive to new ideas; they may lead to a lucrative venture. Take time to appreciate the beauty in your surroundings; a nature walk or art
exhibition can be inspiring.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 4
Pisces
Your creativity knows no bounds today. Dive into artistic pursuits or hobbies that bring you joy. Romance is in the air; express your feelings to someone special, and they will be reciprocated. Financial planning is essential; A spiritual practice or
meditation can bring inner peace.
Lucky Colour: Honey
Lucky Number: 9
Amara Ramdev