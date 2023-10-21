Today's Horoscope – October 21, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 20 October 2023, 18:47 IST
Aries
A spiritual encounter could be enlightening. The occult fascinates you. A good day to start a writing project. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Colour: Olive-green, Number: 3
Taurus
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Colour: Mauve, Number: 5
Gemini
Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Finances budgetary. You may be too harsh with loved ones; but remember there are always two sides to an Issue. Colour: Violet, Number 6
Cancer
A younger sibling demands attention. Feeling of restlessness overrides. Sometimes you feel put upon, however the day picks up momentum and culminates in a hectic manner. Colour: Purple, Number: 2
Leo
Interaction and building –up of a social network indicated. Try to be articulate and put your views across confidential. Hobbies prove lucrative, and provides a steady source of income. Colour: Yellow, Number: 8
Virgo
Controversial subjects should be avoided at all costs. Be discreet and avoid secret assignations. You may be disillusioned with a current situation. Potent events may be the trigger for such change. Colour: Mango, Number: 7
Libra
A day to work on your resentments. You may have to make peace with an annoying boss or authority figure. Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Colour: Beige, Number: 3
Scorpio
Good time for buying real estate. You could also go in for buying some luxury items. A special outing adds a new zip into a relationship today. If you are communicative, your doubts will vanish. Colour: Saffron, Number: 9
Sagittarius
You might make a surprise discovery about something from your past. Avoid confrontations at work. Problems with business or personal partner possible today. Colour: Ginger, Number: 5
Capricorn
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: Garnet, Number: 6
Aquarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Colour: Honey, Number: 2
Pisces
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Rivalry can be intense, as you do all things well effortlessly. Colour: Sapphire, Number: 8