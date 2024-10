Cancer

CANCER (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Your romantic life may feel like it’s teetering on the edge unless you’re willing to have an honest conversation and accept your part in any issues. While a celebratory mood persists, be cautious not to overextend yourself—burning the candle at both ends could lead to exhaustion. Take time to recharge and focus on what truly matters. Lucky Colour: Ash Lucky Number: 3