Today's Horoscope – October 30, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 29 October 2024, 18:41 IST
Aries
Long distance plans work out well. International trade or correspondence successful. Stress related health problems may crop up- also allergies of the skin. A high fibre diet, meditation and yoga is necessary.
Colour: Brown Number: 4
Taurus
Hold off on making any major commitments. Friendship rules the day and you find you are much sought after Expect a lot of changes in the organizational hierarchy- a transfer is quite likely.
Colour: Jade Number: 1
Gemini
Emotional outbursts are possible. Plan a party, and you will make new contacts. Health should pose no problems except for weight gain and high cholesterol levels. Respiratory and sinus problems need to be taken care of.
Colour: Lilac Number: 9
Cancer
Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence.
Colour: orange Number: 3
Leo
Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on.
Colour: Cream Number: 7
Virgo
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Colour: Scarlet Numbers: 2
Libra
Talks with business people may lead to important opportunities. Today, you're efficient, industrious, and express yourself in a winning manner. Do relax a little.
Colour: Chrome Number: 5
Scorpio
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive--and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts.
Colour: Saffron Number: 8
Sagittarius
A difficult friend or colleague will thaw soon. A romantic partner can be demanding and aggressive. A conflict may arise inside you - emotions or hard reality. Being tactful you will learn to cope with the situation today.
Colour: pink Number: 6
Capricorn
You need to re-evaluate your situation. Take your time; do not make any decisions in haste. Overexertion and negligence will be your worst enemies. Someone you least expect could be trying to make you look inadequate.
Colour: White Number: 1
Aquarius
Try to strike a balance. Home life smooth. Be neither a borrower nor a lender today. Others help you to finish your tasks and give emotional support today.
Colour: Honey Number: 9
Pisces
Loans will be attainable and legal matters easily taken care of. Secret intrigues could get you into trouble. You can make financial deals that will bring you extra cash.
Colour: indigo Number: 7
Amara Ramdev