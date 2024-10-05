Today's Horoscope – October 5, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 October 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Aries (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Money may slip through your fingers. Talk to those in positions of power about your intentions. Try to socialize with clients or the bigwigs of your company today—being a wallflower doesn’t cut it!
Lucky Colour: Coral
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
Taurus (Apr 21 - May 21): Tie up your personal papers or push to have legal settlements completed. Luck is with you. You know that change is in the air, but you’re not quite sure how to deal with it.
Lucky Colour: Coffee
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Gemini (May 22 - Jun 21): Your charismatic personality will make you the centre of attention at social events today. Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much from you. You may be feeling moody and overwhelmed by your daily routine, but your imagination is stimulated.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Cancer (Jun 22 - Jul 22): Reevaluate your relationships. Unrealistic expectations cloud reality. Your desires are closer than you think. Seek support and communicate openly. Trust the process; things will align.
Lucky Colour: Bronze
Lucky Number: 9
Leo
Leo (Jul 23 - Aug 21): Confidence radiates from you. Decisions sit well; judgment holds no power. Embrace your energy, innovation, and memory. Trust your abilities; success follows.
Lucky Colour: Lavender
Lucky Number: 2
Virgo
Virgo (Aug 22 - Sep 23): Energy surges today. Your efforts bear fruit, and contracts align. Swim with the current; success flows effortlessly. Seize opportunities; your diligence pays off.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 7
Libra
Libra (Sept 24 - Oct 23): You may feel out of tune with others in the world and the workplace. Adjust the way you connect with others to improve your interactions. Stay peaceful and approach things from a relaxed standpoint.
Lucky Colour: Brown
Lucky Number: 1
Scorpio
Scorpio (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Be careful about overextending yourself. Avoid spending too much money, or you’ll find yourself outside your limits. Stay away from gambling and pay close attention to the details in any project you’re involved with.
Lucky Colour: Lilac
Lucky Number: 6
Sagittarius
Sagittarius (Nov 23 - Dec 22): Keep an eye on your health, as you may experience a gradual loss of energy. This is a good day to move ahead financially and possibly experience some good luck. Personal attitudes are important.
Lucky Colour: Burgundy
Lucky Number: 7
Capricorn
Capricorn (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Leading a professional workshop cements your expertise. Rediscovering the joy of puzzles can sharpen your mind. Valuing both tradition and innovation will yield success.
Lucky Colour: Cobalt
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Aquarius (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Launching a community-driven initiative sparks innovation. Nightly journaling may lead to introspective revelations. Merging futuristic views with present realities brings change.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 1
Pisces
Pisces (Feb 19 - Mar 20): Organizing a poetry slam connects you with kindred spirits. Delving into spiritual texts might offer solace. Weaving dreams with actionable steps creates magic.
Lucky Colour: Aquamarine
Lucky Number: 4
Amara Ramdev