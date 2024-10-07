Today's Horoscope – October 7, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 October 2024, 18:31 IST
Aries
Today marks a turning point, where communication glitches and
surprises will gradually fade away. Remember, you don't have to handle everything alone – your support system is stronger than you think. Colour: Gold; Number: 8
Taurus
Favourable connections with international contacts, higher education, or legal experts could bring benefits today. Embrace adventurous opportunities and rely on teamwork for success. Colour: Grey; Number: 5
Gemini
Find a quiet space to work diligently and avoid overspending on luxuries. Family support will offer you a fresh perspective on your challenges. Colour: Maroon; Number: 2
Cancer
Focus on building your social network. Articulate your thoughts confidently and explore hobbies that could bring in a steady income. Colour: Pink; Number: 3
Leo
You might find yourself in a confrontational mood with colleagues today. Seek guidance from a mature individual. Avoid manipulating emotional situations to prevent alienation. Be open-minded toward new acquaintances. Colour: Wine; Number: 6
Virgo
New projects are set to take off, making it a good day for special purchases. Despite a hectic schedule, consider taking care of your health and invest in furthering your knowledge through courses and seminars. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 9
Libra
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: Garnet; Number: 4
Scorpio
People in authority make impossible demands on you today. Avoid conflict with family and female associates. A lucky spell could begin today with an important communication coming to you. Colour: Brown; Number: 7
Sagittarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive and trouble
you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Colour: Coffee; Number: 1
Capricorn
Social life active. Keep your mind on your work and stay away from situations that could ruin your reputation. A move or property investment will be well worth your while. Colour: Claret-red; Number: 6
Aquarius
Job interests go well. A family member may be moody. Check security and safety measures at home. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. A day to keep cool and focus on family. Colour: Brown; Number: 3
Pisces
Your expressive way of dealing gives you the upper hand today. You’ve become bored with your usual routine and you’ll be going to great lengths to make life more exciting. Sports and social activities will put your attributes to good use. Colour: Sea- Green; Number: 5
Amara Ramdev