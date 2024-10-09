Home
Today's Horoscope – October 9, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 08 October 2024, 18:48 IST
Aries
You can help a close friend find solutions to personal problems. Money problems will be sorted out soon. This is an excellent time for working on confidence issues, your personal mojo needs a makeover. Colour: Plum; Number: 5
Taurus
Be careful not to overreact to a real or imagined slight. A partner may insist on doing their thing today. Be more objective rather than being emotional when dealing with colleagues today. Colour: Honey; Number: 9
Gemini
Unique new opportunities bring pleasant surprises. Steer clear of hypersensitive folks. Careless spending patterns could land you in a financial fix. Colour: Sea-green; Number: 1
Cancer
Don't overspend in order to impress others. Be careful how you handle co-workers & clients, try to keep positive. It is advisable to be prudent and not rush headlong into trouble. Colour: Tan; Number: 7
Leo
Changes at home possible and a relationship puts a heavy strain on you today. An older loved one's health cautioned. Things have a way of falling into place when the time is right. Colour: Ash; Number: 3
Virgo
Avoid the temptation to get carried away by the importance you have attained recently. Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided. Colour: Burgundy; Number: 2
Libra
Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend. You feel aggressive or competitive concerning work. You may hire others. An authority figure proves helpful. Colour: Purple; Number: 8
Scorpio
Stand your ground but don't lose your cool today and tomorrow. Energy can be intense during this period. Emotional matters must be dealt with carefully. Colour: Mustard; Number: 6
Sagittarius
You've sorted out so much in your life recently, Have fun with friends and accept new social offers. You can’t go wrong today — everything you do may turn out fine. Work load increases. Colour: Rust; Number: 1
Capricorn
Do not blow situations out of proportion. You may find it necessary to confront a situation that has gotten out of hand. So it is important to communicate clearly at work and home with partner. Colour: Garnet; Number: 3
Aquarius
A feeling of achievement prevails. Avoid confrontation with family or female associates. Some people are unpredictable and evasive and trouble you. Your loyalty is keeping you from seeing facts. Colour: Honey; Number: 2
Pisces
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. A detractor is out to belittle you, so make sure that your work is perfect. Rivalry can be intense, as you do all things well effortlessly. Colour: Sapphire; Number: 4
Amara Ramdev
