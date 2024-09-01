Today's Horoscope – September 1, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 31 August 2024, 18:30 IST
Aries
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a
partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 4
Gemini
Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance
and love.
Lucky Colour: Platinum
Lucky Number: 7
Cancer
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number:8
Leo
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number:2
Virgo
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be
an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 6
Libra
You are filled with energy and raring to go at your job. You can win points with children if you take the time to show interest in their accomplishments. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio
Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile occur.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 3
Sagittarius
A junket in the offing. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently - have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 6
Pisces
An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. A new work
offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend.
Lucky Colour: Cobalt-blue
Lucky Number: 2
Amara Ramdev