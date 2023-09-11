Today's Horoscope – September 11, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 10 September 2023, 19:47 IST
Aries
A disappointment or setback you've experienced has made it hard for you to know who you can and can't trust. The time has come for closure in family issues. Your love life has been slow, it is time to make a move and state your needs.
Lucky Colour: Copper
Lucky Number: 8
Taurus
A response from that special one indicated, An old issue which you thought resolved may crop up now. Don't wait for opportunities to find you today, but get out and discover them for yourself.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
You can excel where before you've failed if you display a little confidence. Wear red for power today. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let anyone take you for granted.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
Added discipline will help you complete unfinished projects. Today is lucky for travel. Success is possible if you carefully handle issues – both personal and professional deftly, without blowing up.
Lucky Colour: Opal
Lucky Number:3
Leo
Stress-related problems occur. Keep a low-profile and be a spectator- all the world is a stage. Increased self-confidence and vitality make you enjoy every moment of your time.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 6
Virgo
You are on a spending spree and luxury items seem irresistible. Friends take up a lot of your time too. Mars gives you that extra edge. Loneliness may be an issue, despite being surrounded by well-wishers.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 4
Libra
You are filled with energy and raring to go at your job. You can win points with children if you take the time to show interest in their accomplishments. You could be attracting individuals who are anything but good for you.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 9
Scorpio
Your significant-other is accommodating and sentimental. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Confrontations, not always hostile occur.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 1
Sagittarius
A junket in the offing. A good time to concentrate on a fitness program or health schedule. You feel more at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and you no longer feel the need to be judged.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 8
Capricorn
Get more involved with music, poetry and photography today. Ask for personal favours, and you will be surprised. Be prepared to counteract the damage that adversaries are about to create.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
Physical activities will keep you fit. A business deal comes through. Overseas contract viable. If you keep busy you won't feel the personal pressures you are going through.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 7
Pisces
Sudden romantic encounters could lead to serious repercussions. Try not to over-exert and compromise on your health. Stretch the truth, and you may get blamed for something you didn't do.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 3
