Today's Horoscope – September 12, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 11 September 2023, 20:55 IST
Aries
A day that is demanding and positive, but your serene approach to matters eases the strain around, and wins you support. Anything that occurs now will be solid and of lasting nature.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 4
Taurus
Discord may arise with someone you're close to. Property deals look good. Those who have been too demanding should be put in their place. Travel plans come awry.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 3
Gemini
Money problems appear to loom large, but it is temporary. Career front seems unsettled. Romance good. It is wise to keep your counsel, and not get involved in arguments.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 7
Cancer
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 1
Leo
Not everyone is telling you the truth so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 5
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones.
Lucky Colour: Bronze
Lucky Number: 2
Libra
Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails.
Lucky Colour: Magenta
Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio
It seems that responsibilities which should have fallen to others, have fallen in your lap and, in the process, you are left overworked and exhausted. Better career options come your way.
Lucky Colour: Amethyst
Lucky Number: 9
Sagittarius
Jupiter gives you the gift of clear vision and you are able to see with ease who is good for your life and who has been holding you back. And you are going to be pleasantly surprised with the outcome.
Lucky Colour: Amber
Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn
Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Keep a low profile this weekend. You've sorted out so much in your life recently - have fun with friends and accept new social offers.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius
Children or loved ones may be landing much heavier responsibilities on you than usual. Working out your cash flow can help you plan a pleasurable journey. The Moon makes you dreamy and romantic.
Lucky Colour: Violet
Lucky Number: 3
Pisces
An unexpected encounter brings a lucrative deal. A new work offer is not all it seems, so find out the details before you sign. Know how far is too far to go or you could lose an important friend.
Lucky Colour: Cobalt-blue
Lucky Number: 1