Today's Horoscope – September 14, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 September 2023, 19:24 IST
Aries
Your judgement goes askew, and you will have to rely on a partner for realistic ideas. Develop your sense of fair play. You appear not to have enough hours in the day to do all that you want to do. Delegating work seems like a good idea.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 1
Taurus
Agreements, contracts, and joining your efforts with others successful. A person in authority may offer help. Take your time when dealing with financial issues. Pay for a professional opinion if you can.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 4
Gemini
Good time for public relations and sales. Focus your excitement and enthusiasm on a specific task. Trips and new places you may visit now will open new doors for you. No longer is your life predictable. Look out for exciting new things in romance and love.
Lucky Colour: Platinum
Lucky Number: 7
Cancer
Travel plans may look good, but ensure all arrangements are made beforehand. A letter brings good news. Take the time to help old friends or relatives who have had a stroke of bad luck.
Lucky Colour: Teal
Lucky Number: 3
Leo
Follow your impulses today. If you are in doubt, demand answers. Avoid confrontations at work. Opportunities for new romantic encounters will open up through social events you may attend.
Lucky Colour: Agate
Lucky Number: 9
Virgo
Travel and transportation highlighted today. A good day to buy a car or other gadgets. You will need to be extra patient with stressed family members, as dramas increase and domestic harmony is hard to find.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 2
Libra
You have been going through a time of change , but a better perspective prevails .Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour.
Lucky Colour: Saffron
Lucky Number: 5
Scorpio
Don't rely too much on other people's commitments, as you may be let down. A sensitive family member may require extra moments of your time. Travel plans in the offing.
Lucky Colour: Jade
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius
Your relationships start to improve, so you should no longer feel anxious about being confronted by certain people. Business transactions favoured. You may contact relatives. News or information you receive will be highly satisfying.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 6
Capricorn
Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang.
Lucky Colour: Cerise
Lucky Number: 4
Aquarius
Avoid a tendency to blame others for what has happened to you; a failure to take responsibility for your actions and an inability to accept the consequence of your actions will not lead to harmonious relationships.
Lucky Colour: Ash
Lucky Number: 1
Pisces
Do not underestimate the power of emotions. Let your heart and not your head rule the day. It is better to let things take their own course instead of forcing issues.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 3