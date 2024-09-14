Today's Horoscope – September 14, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 13 September 2024, 19:21 IST
Aries
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Colour: Violet; Number: 9
Taurus
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Gold; Number: 4
Gemini
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Colour: White; Number: 7
Cancer
Unexpected expenses crop up. Travel plans look good – will bring great pleasure. Family life smooth. Your energy will be high; however, if not channelled suitably, temper tantrums may erupt. You'll find it easy to charm members of the opposite
sex today. Colour: Cream; Number: 1
Leo
Career prospects look good. Long due recognition for work done may come now. Family matters go smoothly. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Colour: Sky-blue; Number: 8
Virgo
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. Colour: Scarlet; Number: 3
Libra
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected. Colour: Orange; Number: 6
Scorpio
Opportunities for friendship, pleasant associations, and enjoyable social interactions occur today. Financial transactions go smoothly. Communication with siblings or neighbours may be restricted. Colour: Turquoise; Number: 5
Sagittarius
Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees Overseas connections and travel benefit. Colour: Magenta; Number: 2
Capricorn
Finance and involvements with others are in the frame, bringing deep concerns. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill. Colour: Silver; Number: 4
Aquarius
Relationships with the opposite sex are intensified now. You may be tempted to act on an infatuation. A friend will broaden your perspective and help you to look at the big picture. Colour: Tan; Number: 8
Pisces
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. A romantic interest occupies your time today. Colour: Indigo; Number: 7
Amara Ramdev