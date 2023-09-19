Today's Horoscope - September 19, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Aries
You can make wonderful contributions to any organization that you join. You can certainly gain popularity; however, don’t do it b paying for everyone else. Expand your knowledge and sign up for courses and seminars. Lucky Colour: carnation. Lucky Number: 7
Taurus
Not a day to make changes at work or demand new responsibilities. Better to accept what is offered and avoid conflict. Circulate and participate in social events so you will have visibility. Lucky Colour: Mauve. Lucky Number: 6
Gemini
Don’t take your frustrations out on the ones you love. Agood day to buy a vehicle. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Stress and over-work will be the two major culprits. Lucky Colour: Tan. Lucky Number: 8
Cancer
Be diplomatic when dealing with in-laws. Court decisions may not be favourable today. Home, domestic arrangements and family relationships bog you down, unless you are ready to make changes. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 1
Leo
Getting through to other people is challenging. An improved attitude will make your present situation much easier. Take time to make the right decisions, and your career will take off with a bang. Lucky Colour: Yellow. Lucky Number: 3
Virgo
You’re feeling especially creative today, so make the most of this good energy. Go with the flow. be aware of relationship issues and take time to reassess your priorities. Lucky Colour: cream. Lucky Number: 5
Libra
Good news through mail will cheer you up a bit. Career opportunities will trickle in, so try to make the most of them. You can make major accomplishments on a business tour. Lucky Colour: Crimson. Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio
A strenuous day and with expectations set too high, you could start a confrontation. Be diplomatic and avoid arguments. Health is good. But do not neglect any symptoms. Lucky Colour: Coffee. Lucky Number: 4
Sagittarius
Your financial obligations put heavy stress on you today. De-stress with meditation. The occult fascinates you. Flow of money is stable and will improve. Lucky Colour: Honey. Lucky Number: 9
Capricorn
You tend to be impulsive and make rash judgements. A close look at someone you trust is good. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. Lucky Colour: Cerise. Lucky Number: 6
Aquarius
You’ll be speaking without thinking and so could land yourself in trouble. Better to keep a low profile. An associate or friend could turn amour and romance could bloom in a big way. Lucky Colour: Amber. Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
Nothing is what it seems in love though, so avoid making hasty decisions before you have seen all the facts. You have been going through a time of change, but a better perspective prevails. Colour: Topaz. Lucky Number: 1
