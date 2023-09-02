Today's Horoscope – September 2, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 01 September 2023, 18:50 IST
Aries
Time to keep a check on your impulsive nature today. Not a day for confrontations. Attending an industry event, trade show or convention brings an interesting proposition. A partnership can be formed. Colour: Tan | Number: 4
Taurus
Keep plans simple today since energy levels deplete quickly. A day for introspection and meditation. Mars makes you aggressive today, but the moon counteracts its effect, making you charming and pensive. Colour: Saffron | Number: 2
Gemini
You are sensitive to criticism. Conflict between desire and duty arises. Do not allow arrogant people interfere with your work. A day to spend with friends, and quit worrying. Colour: Yellow | Number: 5
Cancer
Don't force your opinions on friends or relatives unless you are prepared to lose their favour. You must communicate your feelings if you want to avoid a mix-up or misunderstanding today. Colour: Amethyst | Number: 3
Leo
Your temper fuses as someone criticizes your efforts. Home environment may be volatile if precautions aren't taken. Your talking skills can bring new opportunities. Speculation to be avoided. Colour: Ash | Number: 6
Virgo
Pamper yourself today. Your relationship appears to be stressed out. You seem to be running out of words to express your feelings. A wedding possible in the family. Colour: Cream | Number: 8
Libra
Say no to get-rich-quick schemes and 'promising opportunities'. A good friend may not deserve your trust. You start to see with clarity who you can and can't trust and you no longer feel scared of trusting your inner emotions. Colour: Beige | Number: 7
Scorpio
Children play a dramatic role in your life today. Romance highlighted. A day for fun and games. Set aside any decisions regarding your personal life today. You may find it difficult to communicate. Colour: Maroon | Number: 1
Sagittarius
Your ego could be bruised today. Avoid conflict with male colleagues/ associates. A junket possible. Your obviously unique way of doing things has caught the eye of someone in a higher position. Colour: Mauve | Number: 5
Capricorn
Don't be difficult or uncompromising. Someone may try to start trouble. Deal with such matters diplomatically. Joint incomes, taxes, insurance and property settlements may be affected Colour: Purple | Number: 3
Aquarius
Try not to over exert today. You must not lead on another one with unless you mean it. Don't be too quick to judge partners or those you work with. Colour: Saffron | Number: 4
Pisces
Scandal-mongering goes on in a big way, but don’t contribute to it. Repercussions can be big, and you will end up as the scapegoat. Problems with large corporations or institutions are apparent. Colour: White | Number: 2
Athira M R