Today's Horoscope – September 29, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 28 September 2024, 18:32 IST
Aries
ARIES (Mar 21 - Apr 20): Today your intuition is your guiding light. Embrace your inner wisdom and let it lead you through challenges. Trust your instincts; they will help you separate truth from illusion. A burst of emerald energy surrounds you, enhancing your clarity.
Lucky Number: 3 Lucky Colour: Brick-red
Taurus
TAURUS (Apr 21 - May 21): Social butterflies, the day calls for your charm. Connect with creative minds but keep patience close; family matters require understanding. Your aura radiates in tan, symbolizing stability amid excitement.
Lucky Number: 6 Lucky Colour: Venetian-blue
Gemini
GEMINI (May 22 - Jun 21): Be cautious - for appearances can deceive. Look beyond the surface; reality might differ from what meets the eye. Your keen perception, akin to amber, protects you from illusions.
Lucky Colour: Quicksilver grey Lucky Number: 2
Cancer
CANCER: (Jun 22 - Jul 22): A good day to change residence, or even take up a new job. A prize or even an award you have not earned may come to you. Hassles with your boss are sure to erupt if you speak your mind. Be tolerant, but don't let any one take you for granted. Lucky Colour: Velvet-black Lucky Number:5
Leo
LEO: (Jul 23 -Aug 21): Mixing business and pleasure isn't favoured today. Hyper-activity may make you stressed out. A day to charm your detractors. A project you've been working on for a long time concludes successfully.
Lucky Colour: Electric- Blue Lucky Number: 4
Virgo
VIRGO: (Aug 22 - Sept 23): A good day to do a good turn. Don’t fritter away your money and energy on undeserving people and projects. You need to look around and see all the positive things in your life rather than just the negative.
Lucky Colour: Sunflower-yellow Lucky Number: 9
Libra
LIBRA: (Sept 24 - Oct 23): Your judgement has not been your best friend as it's led you to make decisions which may not have been in your best interests. People you meet today can help you to reverse their effects.
Lucky Colour: Emerald-green Lucky Number: 6
Scorpio
SCORPIO: (Oct 24 - Nov 22): Your emotions work overtime and you may end up accusing your close ones of things they have not done. Slow down or you will end up ruining a relationship. The day could reveal important information about so-called friends.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise-blue Lucky Number: 2
Sagittarius
SAGITTARIUS: (Nov23 - Dec 22): Stand up for yourself before you end up falling over due to stress. Remember your strengths and draw on them. Careful what you say about other people's lives, you could end up giving away information you shouldn't.
Lucky Colour: Slate-grey Lucky Numbers: 8
Capricorn
CAPRICORN (Dec 22 - Jan 19): Taking a financial planning course ensures future stability. Sharing stories with family cements bonds. A casual outing might lead to meeting a kindred spirit.
Lucky Colour: Rose-Gold Lucky Number: 5
Aquarius
AQUARIUS (Jan 20 - Feb 18): Experimenting with a fresh work strategy yields positive outcomes. Delving into a thought-provoking book challenges your viewpoints. Joining a group discussion enlightens and inspires.
Lucky Colour: Earthy-Brown Lucky Number: 4
Pisces
PISCES (Feb 19 - Mar 20):A simple act of creativity rejuvenates your spirit. Listening more and speaking less in conversations offers new understandings. Embracing the outdoors invigorates your soul.
LuckyColour: Golden-Yellow Lucky Number: 7
Amara Ramdev