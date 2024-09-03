Today's Horoscope – September 3, 2024: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 02 September 2024, 18:39 IST
Aries
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with.
Colour: White Number: 2
Taurus
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Colour: Cream Number: 5
Gemini
Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is.
Colour: Turquoise Number: 3
Cancer
You will be tempted to take a few risks and explore further afield than usual. However, there is not much harm in anything you do today. Travel for pleasure and romance is especially highlighted.
Colour: Ash Number: 6
Leo
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but now more than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. You feel at ease with the difficult decisions you have made and are no longer insecure.
Colour: Purple Number: 8
Virgo
Don’t be too dogmatic in your ideas. If you close your mind, you will inevitably shut out some people who could enrich your life in ways you don't yet understand. You need balance in your life.
Colour: Wine Number: 4
Libra
You are feeling impatient or restless. You have lots of energy and feel the urge to accept challenges and meet deadlines. Communications or travel may be affected.
Colour: Orange Number:7
Scorpio
Opportunities for friendship, pleasant associations, and enjoyable social interactions occur today. Financial transactions go smoothly. Communication with siblings or neighbours may be restricted.
Colour: Mango Number: 1
Sagittarius
Your meticulous planning may lead to personal success, but don’t lose sight of the woods for the trees Overseas connections and travel benefit.
Colour: magenta Number: 9
Capricorn
Try to avoid stressful confrontations or situations that demand too much of you today. Your imagination is stimulated. Don’t interfere in other people's affairs, being diplomatic is the key, as discretion is the better part of valour
Colour: Beige Number: 6
Aquarius
Your leadership qualities come to the fore today Your efforts and hard work will be rewarded. Dealing with personal, family, and home matters that have reached difficult proportions is essential. Children bring joy.
Colour: Yellow Number: 2
Pisces
Develop your sense of fair play. With your ruling planet not in a favourable position, communication could slow down. It is important to communicate with a loved one.
Colour: Ivory Number: 5
Amara Ramdev