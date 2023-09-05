Today's Horoscope – September 5, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 04 September 2023, 18:31 IST
Aries
Visitors may drop by unexpectedly, resulting in tension at home. Your intellectual wit brings popularity. Your charisma will no doubt attract a lot of attention and a lot of admirers today.
Colour: Blue
Number: 6
Taurus
Back off if you want to keep the relationship intact. Travel will be favorable. In-laws troublesome. Your high energy, original ideas, and excellent memory will aid your accomplishments.
Colour: Red
Number: 2
Gemini
Travel for business or pleasure today. Don't dwell on past regrets. You're beginning to think you've got unrealistic goals, but that's not true. What you want is closer to reality than you think.
Colour: Peach
Number: 4
Cancer
Being aggressive with colleagues is not the answer. Your partner proves troublesome today. Avoid confrontations. You will find many reasons for frustration with family and co-workers.
Colour: Brown
Number: 7
Leo
You are at your sentimental best today. You may be infatuated with someone you meet and not seeing people objectively now. People in authority will enforce new rules and regulations.
Colour: Fuchsia
Number: 3
Virgo
Circumstances likely to test your will-power and self-confidence. Learn to cope, using tact and diplomacy rather than being aggressive. Do not get involved in "sound financial propositions" or give loans.
Colour: Bronze
Number: 8
Libra
Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today.
Colour: Pink
Number: 9
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance payouts, tax rebates, or just plain luck make it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information.
Colour: Ivory
Number: 6
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles.
Colour: Indigo
Number: 7
Capricorn
Avoid risky adventures today. Energy can be intense during this period. Try not to let daydreaming and distractions undermine your productivity. A family member may not see the merit of your ideas.
Colour: Sapphire
Number: 5
Aquarius
Keeping things under your hat is making you build up pressure. Talk to someone close and ease your feelings. An old friend reappears, claiming unexpected feelings for you!
Colour: Coral
Number: 2
Pisces
Avoid overspending on entertainment. Investments that deal with property will be lucrative. Work around a given situation logically, using emotional blackmail will only worsen the situation.
Colour: Pearl
Number: 1