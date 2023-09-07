Today's Horoscope – September 7, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 06 September 2023, 18:48 IST
Aries
Property investments will pay off. Look into challenging situations that will test your mettle and abilities. You will have a great deal of insight when dealing with others. Social get-together will bring you in contact with intelligent new friends. Lucky colour: Violet. Lucky number: 9.
Taurus
Use your inventiveness to find solutions. You can make new connections if you play your cards right. You tend to blow situations out of proportion. Go with the flow and don't let the unsettled atmosphere get on your nerves. Avoid any confrontations with colleagues. Lucky colour: Gold. Lucky number: 4.
Gemini
You have a lot of mental energy and are likely to come up with a clever solution or a very workable plan. Money flow is good. You've been in a rut and you need to do something that will help you break the pattern you've fallen into. Lucky colour: White. Lucky number: 7.
Cancer
A friend or loved one interferes unnecessarily with your affairs today. Your sensitive touch will take you through sticky patches at work today. It’s time to break away from the tried and tested and try something new. Lucky colour: Beige. Lucky number: 5.
Leo
Not everyone is telling you the truth, so don’t be so trusting. Rely on your instincts and intuition to lead you. Now that the channels of communication have been opened, you can’t afford to clam up again. Lucky colour: Maroon. Lucky number: 1.
Virgo
Important faces are around today who can help you make the most of current situations. Make time to sort out the little problems which have been building up into such big ones. Lucky colour: Bronze. Lucky number: 3.
Libra
Disharmony at home is stressful. Avoid making unrealistic promises. Romantic relationships should stabilize. Dramatic actions tonight can change your life. You may be given a position of leadership or responsibility today. Lucky colour: Fuchsia. Lucky number: 6.
Scorpio
Focus your efforts on your work. Insurance payouts, tax rebates, or just plain luck make it a great day. Use your charm, but don't sign or agree to anything. Don't divulge secret information. Lucky colour: Blue. Lucky number: 8.
Sagittarius
You are very clear and perceptive now. It's a good time to make a decision, come to an agreement, negotiate a deal. A fresh view of an old financial problem can help you sort out your financial tangles. Lucky colour: Burgundy. Lucky number: 5.
Capricorn
A woman may provide valuable assistance. A day to recoup and make plans for the future. You've done a really good job of hearing all of the criticism which has been directed at recent decisions you've made. Lucky colour: Olive. Lucky number: 4.
Aquarius
An unusual experience of the occult kind could come your way. A good day to buy a vehicle. You’re paying too much attention to what other people are saying and not enough to how you feel. Lucky colour: Green. Lucky number: 9.
Pisces
Fast-moving Mercury puts emphasis on communication today – take time to communicate your feelings. Don't feel as if you have to cope with everything on your own. You have more support than you realize. Lucky colour: Copper. Lucky number: 3.