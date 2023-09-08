Today's Horoscope – September 8, 2023: Check horoscope for all sun signs
Published 07 September 2023, 18:49 IST
Aries
You will have to do your best to keep a private life problem from spilling out into a public forum today. Avoid sharing your problems with anyone except people you are very close with.
Lucky Colour: Beige
Lucky Number: 2
Taurus
You are intelligent enough to know that all that glitters is not gold, but today it will be easier than ever to see the truth behind people's false fronts. Frictions and little squabbles mar your otherwise happy domestic environment.
Lucky Colour: Cream
Lucky Number: 5
Gemini
Avoid being gullible! If you blindly follow someone's advice, then you could find yourself led up the garden path to trouble. If something looks too good to be true, then it probably is.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 3
Cancer
Money matters will be a concern. Your boundaries expand over the next few days if you're open to new career ideas. Changes regarding your image will bring you greater confidence.
Lucky Colour: Orange
Lucky Number: 4
Leo
Mix-ups and changes in plans are likely today. Go with the flow, things will work out by tomorrow. By the weekend friction in partnerships will have to be faced head on.
Lucky Colour: Chocolate
Lucky Number: 7
Virgo
A party puts you in the limelight. Don’t get entangled in work you wish to keep secret. Cash flow seems better, so if you want to splurge and buy that special item, go for it. Don’t ignore emotional issues that could be causing problems.
Lucky Colour: Scarlet
Lucky Number: 8
Libra
You may feel introspective and pass up social invitations today. Career matters are frustrating Bone and lower back problems may persist. Rigorous exercises or physical training should be avoided.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 2
Scorpio
The pace of life quickens, and feelings lie much closer to the surface. You may decide to throw a party, make home repairs. Throat infections and allergies indicated.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky number: 6
Sagittarius
Your relationship is in a state of flux and open mindedness and honesty are needed at this hour. Be alert for evasive or deceptive statements at work today.
Lucky Colour: Mauve
Lucky Number: 5
Capricorn
Finance and involvements with others are in the frame, bringing deep concerns. This stubborn streak you're showing is not earning you any goodwill.
Lucky Colour: Silver
Lucky Number: 3
Aquarius
Relationships with the opposite sex are intensified
now. You may be tempted to act on an infatuation. A friend will broaden your
perspective and help you to look at the big picture.
Lucky Colour: Tan
Lucky Number: 8
Pisces
Unexpected events and breaking free of confining situations and relationships possible. Impatience will be our worst enemy today. A romantic interest occupies your time today.
Lucky Colour: Indigo
Lucky Number: 9
