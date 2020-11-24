Tooter: Meet the desi alternative to Twitter social media platform

Earlier in the year, we saw the launch of the social media platform Elyments, a desi alternative to Facebook and Instagram. Now, another indigenous company has come up with the Twitter alternative-- Tooter.

"We believe that India should have a Swadeshi social network. Without one we are just a digital colony of the American Twitter India Company, no different than what we were under the British East India Company. Tooter is our Swadeshi Andolan 2.0. Join us in this Andolan. Join us!"-- reads the Tooter app developer's website.

Tooter has its headquarter at Barugudem, near SriCity, Telangana. The oddly named social media platform has Sea conch (Shankha), which is used by lord Shri Krishna in Mahabharatha epic, as their logo.

The user-interface and colour theme of the application is similar to both Facebook and Twitter. Also, it has the same blue tickmark for verified accounts and @username IDs. And the fun fact is that its feed is called 'toots' akin to tweets on Twitter.



Tooter app website (screen-shot)



Strange thing is that it is offering 'TooterPRO' paid service, but doesn't mention any clear details on what benefits it will be offering for the premium subscription.

Tooter actually made its debut in a few months ago in June, but it is getting traction only now.

As per the multiple reports in the media, several high profile people including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in addition to celebrities such as Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Babu and even Cricketer Virat Kohli have their accounts on Tooter.

But, we have come to understand that the Tooter is taking the tweets of the people from Twitter and posting them directly on its social media news feed. There is no official confirmation by any of the aforementioned persons of joining the Tooter platform. Also, it can be noted that the installation count of Tooter on the Google Play store is just 100 plus. So, we advise users not to install the app just yet.

As of now, Tooter is only available in the Android version on the Google Play store. We tried getting enrolled on Tooter, but there are some issues registering on the local social media platform.

