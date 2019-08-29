Top 5 budget phones with good camera under Rs 10,000

India is the world's fastest-growing smartphone market and half of its billion-plus population are yet to move on to the touch-screen mobiles. There is huge potential for OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers) to cash in on the free market and are launching numerous new mobiles almost every month.

This is an exciting time for Indian consumers, as there are many feature-rich phones, but its a bit difficult for some, to pick the right model.

DH lists top five budget phones with a good camera that can be bought for less than Rs 10,000:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7S:

The Redmi Note 7S comes with a feature-rich camera. It boasts 48MP dual-camera with Sony IMX578 sensor, which are found marquee phones in more than Rs 30,000 price range. It also features a 1/2-inch sensor with F1.8 aperture, thus guaranteeing good quality images even under low light conditions.

Furthermore, it is backed Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based camera app, which is capable of intuitively identifying the type of scenes such as beach, flower, landscape, and others, and optimise the camera to capture the best possible picture.

On the front, it houses an 8MP with beautification and portrait modes, which will enable users to adjust skin tone and other complexities best suited for sharing the selfies on social media platforms. It originally launched with a starting price of Rs 10,999, but now, it costs one thousand less.

Realme 5



Realme 5 series (Picture Credit: Realme India/Twitter screen-grab)



The new Realme 5 is lone phone under Rs 10,000 range to boast quad-cameras. It houses 12MP (with Sony IMX386 sensor, F1.8 aperture) primary sensor, PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), LED flash, EIS (Electronic Image Stabilisation), an 8MP (118-degree ultra-wide-angle lens, 1.12μm pixel size and F2.25 aperture) shooter, 2MP depth sensor and 2MP macro camera (with 1.75μm pixel size, F2.4 aperture), which the company claims the device will be able to capture fine quality pictures in all types of light conditions.

It also assures that, people will be able to take a close-up shot with sharp details thanks to a dedicated macro lens.

On the front, it features equally impressive 13MP front shooter with F2.0 aperture.

Xiaomi Redmi Y3



Redmi Y3 series (Picture Credit: Xiaomi India)



This Xiaomi phone will definitely impress social media-savvy millennials. The Redmi Y3 boasts feature-rich 32MP front snapper with 0.8μm pixel size, F2.25 aperture and supports AI Portrait mode, AI beauty 4.0 and palm shutter in addition to face unlock capability. During the review, the Redmi Y3 took pretty good selfies even in the low-light environment.



Xiaomi Redmi Y3 camera's picture sample (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



On the back, it features 12MP primary camera (with 1.12µm pixel size, F2.2 aperture) backed by a 2MP depth sensor with PDAF (Phase Detection Autofocus), AI scene detection, dual-LED flash and full HD 1080p video recording. The Redmi Y3 captured some really nice photos particularly Bokeh effect and even the night shot was cut above rival brands in the sub-Rs 10,000 price band.

HTC Wildfire X



Wildfire X (Picture Credit: HTC India/Twitter screen-grab)



HTC, which is making a comeback after a year of hiatus, has partnered with InOne Smart Technology to launch the new Wildfire X in India in August 2019.

The USP of Wildfire X is the photography hardware. It houses a triple-camera module with primary 12MP sensor, 8MP and a 5MP and it boasts 2x Lossless optical zoom and 8x hybrid zoom, which no phone in the budget segment offer.

On the front, it comes packed with an 8MP shooter with 86-degree Field-of-View, which will come in handy for large group selfies.

Samsung Galaxy A10s



Galaxy A10s series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Samsung has equipped the Galaxy A10s with decent photography hardware. It houses a dual camera, a primary 13MP (F1.8 aperture) sensor and secondary 2MP(F2.4 aperture) camera on the back with LED flash and an 8MP (F2.0 aperture) selfie shooter on the front with face unlock support.

Other key features include 6.2-inch HD+ (1520x720p) TFT Infinity-V display. On the back, it features a polycarbonate-based shell with a fingerprint sensor. It also houses an octa-core (2.0GHz quad-core + 1.5GHz quad-core) processor, Android Pie OS, 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage (expandable up to 256GB via microSD card) and a 4,000mAh battery.

