Top 5 phones to buy under Rs 20,000 this Diwali

As 2019 comes to an end, smartphone manufacturers have released most of the devices scheduled for the year. There have never been more options to choose from when it comes to smartphones than there are right now.

And with Diwali almost here, retailers online are offering festive discounts that are too good to pass on. So, if you're in the market for a new phone, or are looking to buy one for someone as a Diwali surprise, then this list should help you choose the phones with the best value, so you don't end up regretting your choice.

ZenFone 5Z

6GB RAM + 128GB storage– Rs 18,999

8GB + 256GB storage – Rs 21,999

Asus' ZenFone 5Z is easily the most powerful of all the phones featured here in the 15,001-20000 category. For those looking for a Snapdragon 845 phone but don't want the outdated look of the Poco F1, the ZenFone 5Z is the phone to buy. With a 6.2 inch FHD+ LCD notched display housed in a glass and metal body, the phone looks and feels very premium. Performance is a breeze for the device, and the 3300 mAh battery will still have some juice left after a whole day on a single charge.

The phone supports Asus' BoostMaster fast charging, which can get the phone to 60% in under 30 minutes. The 12MP rear camera is capable of some pretty impressive shots, and the 8MP ultrawide camera does its job well. The dual speakers are equipped with an NXP 9874 Smart Amp and is High Res certified, producing clear, loud audio. The base variant of 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal UFS 2.1 storage is no longer available in most online stores, but the 128GB internal storage model is on sale right now for Rs 18,999.

Realme XT

4GB RAM + 64GB storage – Rs 16,999

6GB RAM + 64GB storage – Rs 17,999

8GB RAM+ 128GB storage – Rs 19,999

The Realme XT is among the best performing smartphones in the sub 20,000 category. The display is a gorgeous 6.4-inch FHD+ super AMOLED 'dewdrop' notched panel with 2.5 d curved Gorilla Glass 5 and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The body is made out of polycarbonate but the back panel is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The Snapdragon 712 AIE chip is a very powerful chip that handles anything thrown at it, and the accompanying 4 or 6GB of RAM means multitasking is never an issue with this phone.



Realme XT (Picture Credit: Realme India)



The 4000 mAh battery can be charged via a 20 W fast charger that supports VOOC flash charge 3.0. The main 64MP rear camera takes highly detailed shots with fairly good dynamic range, while the 8MP ultrawide and 2MP macro sensors provide for some very interesting photography if you need it.

Samsung Galaxy M40

6GB + 128GB - Rs 19,999

Samsung Galaxy M40 is the company's answer to the highly competitively priced devices from the likes of Xiaomi and Realme. Although the device is only offered in one variant, it comes with 6GB of RAM and a 128GB of internal storage, more than sufficient for most users. For the display, Samsung has opted for its signature hole punch rather than a notch, resulting in a 6.3 inch FHD+ LCD display that is almost entirely seamless. For its camera, the phone comes with a triple setup with a 32MP primary camera, an ultra-wide and a live focus sensor.



The Galaxy M40 series (Picture Credit: Samsung India)



The snapdragon 675 within the device is a powerful chip, but it is important to note that it heats up quite rapidly under heavy loads like intensive games. The 3,500 mAh battery should be enough for about a day of heavy use, and the phone supports Samsung’s proprietary fast charging.

Realme X

4GB RAM+ 128GB storage - Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage - Rs 20,999

Realme's Realme X is by far the most premium phone in terms of design and display in the sub 20,000 rupee category. The phone comes with a beautiful 6.53 inch FHD+ AMOLED display with no notch, resulting in a whopping 91.2% screen-to-body ratio for an incredible content consumption experience. The screen also features an in-display fingerprint sensor that is quite fast and responsive. The front camera is a 16MP pop-up mechanism that automatically retracts if the phone falls by accident.



Realme X series (Picture Credit: Realme India)



The back of the phone is covered with a glossy polycarbonate finish that offers quite a few choices in terms of color and design. The Snapdragon 710 AIE processor in this phone is more powerful than the 6 series usually offered at this price range, and although it isn't in the same league as the flagship 845 or 855, paired with the 4 or 6GB of RAM, it churns through any task with ease. The rear camera offers a 48MP primary sensor with a secondary 5MP sensor and is sufficient for most situations. The 3,765 mAh battery is moderately large, and the phone supports VOOC flash charge 3.0. If whoever you're buying a phone for loves binge-watching Netflix or Prime, then the Realme X is the one to get.

Nokia 7.2 Android One

4GB RAM + 64GB storage – Rs 18,599

6GB RAM + 64GB storage – Rs 19,599

One of Nokia's newest releases, the Nokia 7.2 is a budget smartphone that offers decent value at 18,599 for the base model, although the processor offered at this price point is underpowered compared to the competition. As always, the build quality of the device is top-notch, with a glass back and a strong polymer composite that supports the metal frame, with a rear fingerprint scanner and a dedicated Google Assistant button on the side for those who need it. The device comes in unique colors like cyan green and charcoal and has a 6.3 inch FHD+ LCD display with Gorilla Glass 3.



Nokia 7.2 Android One series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The internal Snapdragon 660 processor, however, is the least powerful of all the smartphones featured here in this segment. It should, however, be enough for basic productivity, multitasking, and light gaming. The 3500mAh battery may seem small, but with the less power-hungry processor on board, the battery lasts for over a day on a single charge via USB C. The triple rear camera sensors with Zeiss optics offers fairly good performance, with the 48MP primary sensor excelling at portrait mode, although the low light performance is underwhelming. The 8MP ultrawide sensor and the 2MP macro sensor work well.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.