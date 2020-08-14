Top 5 smartphone apps to try on this 74th Indian Independence Day

On Saturday, we celebrate India's 74th Independence Day. August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to unfurl the national flag at 7:30 am and receive the guard of honour from three wings of the armed forces- Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, it will be a restricted event with no large gathering of guests and people not just in the capital New Delhi, but also across all states in India.

But, that shouldn't let citizens limit their celebrations of 73 years of Independence from the colonial powers. DH lists top mobile apps that can lift your spirits and also lend your hand for a national cause.

Incredible India Calendar (Developed by Ministry of Tourism, India)

It is designed with all features of a digital calendar for personal use and offers information on the significance of all festivals and events happening in the country. It is available on both iOS and Android platforms.



Incredible India Calendar on Apple App Store



Also, you can check out another and equally informative 'Incredible India' app, which offers insights on must-see places in the country, and if you plan to visit any of the popular sites, it offers information on travel plans and accommodation details as well.

Indian History (Developed by Sana EduTech)

It offers information on pre-independent India including early Indus valley civilisation, Aryans and Vedic period, the formation of states, Maurya empire, Guptas, Vakatas and Vardhanas, Gupta era, Indian cultural history, early medieval India, cultural traditions in India, Akbar and Mughal empire, Imperialism, Colonialism, Indian wars and more.



Indian History on Google Play store



Additionally, it also offers insights on World history including Greek, Roman, and other great global empires.

Also, readers can also check out Indian History in English ( developed by Sudhakar Kanakaraj) on the Google Play store. It also offers some very interesting information on the dynasties of India prior to Mughal and British rule. This is a very good information hub for people studying for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and other competitive exams for government jobs.

Indian Culture (Developed by Ministry of Culture, India and Indian Institute of Bombay)



Indian Culture app on Google Play store.



India is the most diverse country in the world and you can find different cultures in every few 100 kms. With the Indian Culture app, the government offers information on all customs be it food, languages, clothing styles, history, and more.

Indian Flag Wallpaper Best 4K (Developed by FunSun)



Indian Flag Wallpaper Best 4K on Google Play store



As the name suggests, it offers a myriad range of wallpapers with the Indian flag theme. Many will decorate the dashboard in the car, similarly, this app will improvise the home screen and lock screen of the mobile and gets you in the Independence day groove.

Bharat Ke Veer (Developed by NIC eGov Mobile Apps)

Though we are living as an independent country for more than seven decades and enjoy freedom, India is surrounded by hostile neighbours particularly in Northeast and Northwest bordering China and Pakistan, respectively. In mid-June, 20 brave Indian soldiers made the supreme sacrifice to protect our border in Ladakh.



Bharat Ke Veer app on Google Play store.



As a mark of respect and concern for the bereaved family, we citizens should lend support by donating on the Bharat Ke Veer app.

[Note: Beware of duplicate apps on Google Play Store and make sure you download genuine app developed by Indian government. See the logo above in the screen]

Bonus:

Aarogya Setu (Developed by NIC eGov Mobile Apps)



Aarogya Setu app on Google Play store



If you haven't already installed the Aarogya Setu app, do it now. It will help fight the Covid-19 pandemic in India. It offers the users with regard to health risks, best practices, and relevant advisories pertaining to the containment of Coronavirus.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.