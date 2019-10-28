Top 5 tech gifts to get your loved ones this Diwali

Diwali is here, and the festive occasion brings with it the need to get the best gifts possible for your loved ones.

But everything seems so expensive nowadays, doesn't it? Worry not, we've got your back. Here is a list of the 5 best gifts you can get for Diwali, all priced within a reasonable 10,00 rupees.

Amazon Kindle (10th Gen)- Rs 7,999

Amazon continues to offer the best affordable e-reader on the market, and with the 10th generation update, the base model Kindle comes with a feature so far reserved for the more expensive options- a 4 LED manually adjustable backlight. This will come handy when you want to read the ebook at night or in a dark room without the help of an external light source so that you won't disturb others sleeping beside you.

The rest of the specifications are the same as the previous Kindle, with a glare-free 6- inch touchscreen that is readable even under direct sunlight, with the famous Kindle E-Ink. The 4GB internal memory is sufficient for a large library of around 3,000 books, with power for up to four weeks of use on a single charge based on half an hour of reading per day. The Kindle is one of very few smart devices purpose-built for reading and is the perfect gift for any bookworm who won't mind using an e-reader.

Samsung Galaxy Buds- Rs 9,990

The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a set of premium wireless in-ear headphones that, surprisingly, don't break your bank account. With a seamless, elegant design, the Buds are made out of matte polycarbonate along with the rear, while the reflective, triangular touchpads on the front of the buds give off a beautiful pearlescent sheen. They fit snugly into your ear, and block quite a bit of ambient noise passively, while hardly leaking any sound at all. The touchpad is operated by light taps, a single tap to play or pause, double to skip to the next track or answer/end a call, and three taps to rewind. The music played through the Buds is rich, full sounding, with surprisingly good bass, and thanks to the Bluetooth 5.0 support, it has lower latencies and connectivity issues than other products at this price.



The Galaxy Bud earphones (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Although they can be used on their own, the Galaxy Wearable app lets you monitor the Buds' battery life, connection status and update firmware, among other things. The Galaxy Buds also come with a useful Find My Buds feature, which makes them emit a shrill, piercing sound in case you activate it. The integrated microphone on each Bud provides a pleasant handsfree call experience, and Samsung claims the internal 58 mAh battery lasts for 5 hours of talk time, or 6 hours of regular use on a single charge.

The wireless charging case is slim, easy to carry, and it's 252 mAh battery provides an additional 7 hours of battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Buds are a brilliant choice for a gift, with its wireless capabilities, well-balanced sound, and beautiful design making it well worth its price.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8- Rs 9,999.00

One of Xiaomi’s latest releases in India, this phone is the best bang for your buck smartphone in the sub 10,000 category. The base variant comes with 4GB of RAM while the higher variant is equipped with 6GB, both more than capable to handle everyday multitasking smoothly, coupled with Qualcomm’s midrange snapdragon 665. With its impressive 4000 mAh hour battery, the Redmi Note 8 should easily last you a day on a single charge, even with its 6.3-inch FHD+ notched display set at auto-brightness.



Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 series (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



The phone has a quad-camera setup, with a 48MP primary camera and a 13MP selfie camera, capable of taking brilliant shots. For biometrics, the phone has a rear fingerprint sensor, and also comes with AI face unlock. Packed with all these great features, the Redmi Note 8 is a perfect gift for someone due for an upgrade or is looking to get their first smartphone.

Amazon Echo (3rd Gen)- Rs 9,999.00

Amazon's third-generation Echo device is the perfect smart companion that has the added advantage of being an excellent speaker. Borrowing from the more expensive Echo Plus' design language, the Echo has a 360-degree firing 0.8-inch tweeter and a 3-inch woofer that fills your room with crisp vocals and dynamic bass response. You can also pair the device with another unit or the Echo Plus, to provide a stereo audio experience.



The new third-generation Echo smart speaker (Picture Credit: Amazon)



With Amazon's AI Assistant Alexa in-built, you can voice-control your music streamed from Prime Music, Apple Music, JioSaavn, Gaana and Hungama Music, besides being able to book a cab, order food, place reminders, and even control smart home appliances like bulbs and plugs. For anyone looking to buy the best-value smart speaker as a gift for someone who loves listening to music, the Amazon Echo is a well-priced option.

Syska smart LED bulb (7W)- Rs 1,799.00



Syska smart LED light (Picture Credit: Syska)



This may be the least expensive option on this list by far, but that does not make it a gift of any less value. The Syska Smart LED Bulb is a small device that adds a whole new realm of easy customization to any room you place it in. The 7-watt bulb uses your home WiFi to connect to your smartphone (via the Syska Smart Home app) and gives you complete control over its lighting, offering 3 million shades and multiple tones and brightness settings, to change the mood of the room to suit the occasion.

If you have an Amazon Alexa enabled device, Alexa can change the settings for you with your voice commands. You can even remotely turn the bulb off from any location via your mobile device. The bulb has an 'Alarm Clock' feature that allows you to set daily schedules, like setting the bulb to switch on towards dusk and off towards dawn. Syska has claimed a 25,000-hour lifespan for the bulb and has made it convenient for users to replace their present light with it as the Smart Bulb can fit into any standard socket. Get this bulb at rupees 1,799 today to brighten your loved one's Diwali.

