Top smartphones to watch out for in August 2019

In July, we witnessed the launch of Nokia 9.1 Pure View, Xiaomi Redmi K20 series, Asus ROG Phone 2 and others launched in India and global markets. The coming month August will see big brands such as Samsung, Vivo bringing new flagship phones to the market.

DH lists prominent phones coming in August 2019:

Huawei Y9 Prime:

Chinese telecommunication hardware-maker Huawei has confirmed to launch the new phone Huawei Y9 Prime in India on August 1.

It is touted to come with a top-notch front camera with the pop-up mechanism. Huawei Y9 Prime boasts 16 MP AI front camera with real-time image optimization in 8 seconds and it can also intelligently adjust the retouching intensity, enabling the user to capture nice quality selfies from any angle. the company claims.

With this form factor, Huawei Y9 Prime's 6.57-inch full view display so that the device owner enjoy videos obstruction-free.

It will be backed by a 4000 mAh massive battery and a smart power-saving processor, the Octa-Core Kirin 710 greatly increase the smartphone’s overall power efficiency and speed.

The company claims to have conducted rigorous lab tests on Y9 Prime to make it more sturdy and survive daily wear and tear including accidental falls.

To keep the suspense alive till the launch date, Huawei without revealing much proclaims that the upcoming Y9 Prime 2019 is an ultimate camera smartphone. It is said to come with an advanced photography feature powered by AI algorithm.

"The rear camera of the phone can recognize 22 categories and 500+ scenes in real-time, thereby making each shot more accurate and vivid. Photos are clearer, brighter and realistic, thanks to the extra glass lens equipped on the camera. The 6P lens effectively gathers the light to enhance the resolution and contrast to showcase better images. This lens also filters infrared and stray lights, providing stunningly real photos," Huawei said.

Furthermore, the device comes with a 3D portrait feature. Both the front and rear camera of the device can retouch your portrait with studio-quality lighting effects to make the user look good.

The Y9 Prime comes with a 4GB + 128 GB Variants, expandable up to 512 GB.

Samsung Galaxy Note10 series:

World's leading smartphone-maker Samsung, earlier in the month, revealed that the company is all geared up to unveil the new Galaxy Note 10 on August 7 in the New York City.

Like the Galaxy S10, the Galaxy Note10 will see the new design and probably come in two screen sizes.



Samsung Galaxy Note10 media invite



Samsung may bring Galaxy Note10 and top-end Galaxy Note10 Plus-- with a few differences. The generic Galaxy Note10 series is said to flaunt a 6.3-inch super AMOLED QuadHD+ display with Infinity-O Display. It will have Infinity-O display with Quad HD+ resolution and have around 91% screen-to-body ratio.

Under-the-hood, it is expected to come with Exynos 9825/Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB/512GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy Note10 is said to house triple camera module, a 12MP main sensor with variable aperture (1.7F-24F aperture), 12MP telephoto lens and a 16MP ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it is expected to a wide-angle lens to capture big group selfies.

Read more | All you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Note10 series

Vivo S1:

Vivo S1 earlier in the month made its global debut in Indonesia and now, it is on its way to stores in India.

Vivo S1 is all set to debut in India on August 7. It sports 6.38-inch super AMOLED full view display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 90% screen-to-body ratio.

Inside, it has MediaTek MT6768 processor backed by 6GB RAM, 128GB storage and a massive 4,500mAh battery, which is more than enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under mixed usage.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it will come with an AI-powered triple camera module having 16MP+8MP+2MP sensors with HDR, Portrait mode, Panorama, AR stickers, Video face beauty, AI portrait framing and super-wide-angle camera.

Vivo S1 also boasts an in-screen fingerprint sensor in addition to face unlock capability.

Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One:

Though Xiaomi has not officially claimed to launch the Mi A3 Android One series in India, speculations are rife that it might, as the predecessor Mi A2 was launched in the same month last year.



Xiaomi Mi A3 Android One



It comes with 6.088-inch HD+ AMOLED display, 11nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 octa-core, 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage, triple-camera module, one 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor, a 32MP front snapper and a 4,030mAh battery with a 10W charger out-of-the-box. It also supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 18W fast charging.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Mi A3 houses a feature-rich one 48MP primary sensory, 8MP wide-angle camera and a 2MP depth sensor on the back. On the front, it features 32MP snapper.

Honor 9X series:

Honor 9X series is slated to make global debut in China on July 30 and is expected to come to India in August.

It is said to come in two variants-- Honor 9X and 9X Pro. Both the phones are likely to have almost the same design and internal hardware but differ in certain aspects.

They are expected to come with 6.59-inch full HD+ AMOLED display, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage and a 4000mAh battery.

The generic model would come with 48MP (with Sony IMX586 sensor) and 2MP snapper on the back. Whereas the Pro model will come with the same two sensors and additional 8MP ultra-wide camera.

On the front, they will have a pop-up camera with face unlock capability.

Samsung Galaxy M30s:

Having tasted success with the multiple Galaxy M series phones, Samsung is all set bring another model dubbed as the Galaxy M30s. It is said to Infinity V display, company's proprietary Exynos 9610 chipset backed by 4GB RAM, 64GB storage and Android Pie OS. It is also expected to sport a dual-camera on the back.

