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'Touching Grass': Stick figures, hefty messaging

Rachita, who’s in her thirties, has since gone on to make hundreds of cartoons on her social media platforms, with over 2,50,000 online followers and counting.
Last Updated : 26 April 2026, 03:10 IST
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Published 26 April 2026, 03:10 IST
BooksSpecialsComic Book

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