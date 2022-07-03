Trend takeaways from Janhvi Kapoor's recent fashion looks

From playing a simple girl in "Dhadak," an ambitious pilot in "Gunjan Saxena" to essaying the role of a ghost in "Roohi," actor Janhvi Kapoor's acting skills are constantly evolving. What's also changing and getting better are her sartorial choices.

"Janhvi's style is a nice blend of Kim Kardashian and Ariana Grande; she adds her touch of glam to whatever she wears," said celebrity stylist Isha Bhansali to DH.

Kapoor, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film "Good Luck Jerry," has worn a mix of ensembles that have mostly got a thumbs up from the fashion police. She's been acing all her looks—from ethnic coordinate sets and casual denim to sultry thigh-high slit gowns.

"She's got that oomph for western glam, and her full curves look gorgeous in traditional wear, too," said Bhansali.

While Kapoor is constantly upping her #OOTD game and serving one fabulous look after the other, stylist Bhansali highlights the key takeaways from her promotional wardrobe.

Cut-out dresses and gowns

Janhvi Kapoor has been wearing many classic dresses and gowns that suit her youthful personality. During one of her promotional events, she wore an all-black stylized cut-out dress from the brand Antithesis. Bhansali said one must take cues from the actor's cut-out ensembles as they are the biggest takeaway from her looks.

"There will always be experimentation with cuts, and this trend is here to stay and continue," she said.

Lace corset

Janhvi Kapoor's "monochrome in white look" evokes boldness, power, and sensuality. Her white lace corset, tailored jacket, and mini skirt with a slit made her look poised and chic.

While regular corsets have been in trend for a while, lace corsets are au courant.

"Her (Kapoor's) latest all-white look celebrates the femme fatale. The power play through lace corsets and suits is a look to add to your closet," said Bhansali.

Disco glam

Janhvi Kapoor's wardrobe also includes shiny, shimmery, and sequinned pieces layered with disco glam.

A fan of studs and sequins, the "Dhadak" actor wore a cherry red crystal Alexandre Vauthier sequinned gown to an event recently. With matching thigh-high heeled boots, her look came across as fiery and feisty.

"A game-changing trend takeaway from this will be a somewhat grunge sequinned look. That's something that will break norms," said Bhansali dissecting the look. She also suggests a shiny, smokey eye when wearing something studded and retro to add to the vibe.



The ideal colour block is to combine a dark hue and a neutral shade. Credit: Instagram?@JanhviKapoor



Colour blocking

Janhvi Kapoor's blue and black dress from London-based designer David Koma needs a special mention as it juxtaposes two different colours. The asymmetrical tulle midi dress suits Kapoor and makes her look fun yet sophisticated.

"Colour blocking has become a perennial and lasting staple, and one can don it in various shades and families of colour," said Bhansali.

The ideal colour block is to combine one dark hue and one neutral shade, choose two opposite colours, choose colours placed close to each other, or colours belonging to the same tonal family.



Distressed denim works for day and night events. Credit: Instagram?@JanhviKapoor



Distressed denim

Janhvi Kapoor impressed in a sassy casual look with her ribbed denim from Only and studded denim corset top from Shantanu & Nikhil. This comfortable and easy-going outfit is ideal for day and night events.

"The trend takeaway from her denim look is the blend of distressed casual denim with strappy heels," said Bhansali. She adds that denim on denim instantly ups the style game and the overall vibe of any look.

(Sanjana Chawla is a freelance journalist who writes about women, society, culture, lifestyle and entertainment.)