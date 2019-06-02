Trip down memory lane of Batman actors

Robert Pattinson was revealed to be the new Batman and as DH reported earlier, the 33-year-old ‘Twilight’ heartthrob is set to play the vigilante superhero in a standalone movie titled ‘The Batman’ with director Matt Reeves.

Here is the list of actors who brought the DC superhero to life and it is sure to take you down memory lane:

Lewis Wilson (Batman, 1943)

Being the first actor to star as Batman in the 1943, 15-chapter serial, Batman, Lewis Wilson fought a villainous Japanese spy who was attempting to turn the US population into zombies. This provided two core elements of the Batman mythos.

Adam West (Batman TV series, 1966-68)

Adam West and his TV show’s campy vision of the caped crusader created a legacy of Batman and made an impact on the pop culture.

Michael Keaton (Batman and Batman Returns, 1989-92)

Michael Keaton was considered to have added a dark and brooding element to Bruce Wayne, hero based in the psychological. While both movies were released to positive reviews and had a good box office run, Batman went on to win the Academy Award for Best Art Direction.

George Clooney (Batman and Robin, 1997)

George Clooney’s Batman Forever was a financial success but remains the least commercially successful live action Batman film. Clooney took over the role from Val Kilmer (Batman Forever, 1995)

Christian Bale (Batman Trilogy, 2005-12)

The Christopher Nolan-directed trilogy included Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012). The Christian Bale-starrer struck the right balance between darkness and light winning several prestigious awards along with critical and commercial success.

Ben Affleck (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Justice League-2016-17)

Considered to be one of the best ones to have donned the cape and cowl, Ben Affleck stepped down as director and writer of the Batman in 2017.