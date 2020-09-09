Truecaller app gets better with new spam filters for iPhones, iPads

Truecaller is the world's largest caller ID and spam blocking service app, but the user experience is much better on Android phones compared to iOS and iPadOS-based devices - iPhones and iPads.

In a bid to improve the spam filter and other services on the iOS version, the company has released a new update. Once upgraded to the latest version 11.12, Truecaller will offer real-time caller identification and also block spams. Also, the interface gets revamped on iPhones (and iPads).

"We've made major improvements to spam call detection in this version. Be sure to turn on Truecaller Caller identification from iPhone Settings," the company said.

Here's the official changelog of Truecaller for iOS v11.12:

Complete re-write for more reliable spam call detection

Previously searched numbers will get identified automatically next time onwards

Various bug fixes for spam call detection

Here's how to manually update the Truecaller's latest version on iOS

Go to Apple App Store >> type Truecaller >> tap on update

Once done, be sure to go to the Settings >> Phone >> Call Blocking & Identification >> Switch on all three Truecaller Part 1, Part 2, and Part 3.

Also, users can do the same for the Apple Messages app as well. Go to Settings >> Messages >> Unknown & Spam and select Truecaller filter.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.