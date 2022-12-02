Turn food waste into fun home decor

Do you have egg shells and pistachio shells ready to go into the dustbin? Wait, don’t dump it. Some simple reusing craft ideas could help you turn them into home decor items.

Handmade photo frame

Materials

Egg Shells - 3 to 4

Paint

Paintbrush

Cardboard

Glue

Method

Take the egg shells, paint them with your favourite colours, and dry them.

Take a cardboard piece and cut the sides according to your preference for the frame.

Colour the cardboard with back paint and dry it

Now take the dried coloured egg shells and break them into small pieces

Take the cardboard and stick the eggshell pieces into them, leaving some gap between each piece

Now, you have your photo frame ready to use

Eggshell plant pots

Materials

Eggshells (rinsed out)

Soil

Grass seeds (chia seeds / mustard seeds can also be used)

Water

Black marker

Method

Take the eggshells and make sure that only one top side of it is broken.

Draw googly eyes, a nose and a mouth for the eggshells. You can keep it as simple as you wish.

You can make various facial expressions for the eggs as you wish

Fill the egg shells with soil till ¾ of it is covered

Add the seeds on top of it and again cover it with some soil

Sprinkle some water and keep in it an area with enough sunlight. Don’t forget to sprinkle water for the seeds

Now you get these plant pot, and you can make various hairstyles for these cute pots as you wish

Wall decor with pistachio shells

Materials

Pistachio shells

Glue

Paint

Paintbrush

Black Marker

Method

Paint the pistachio shells with various colours, and keep them aside to dry

Now make a tree outline on a wall or a sheet of paper

After the branches are made, stick the colourful pistachio shells on them and make sure that the pointed end of the shell is kept pointing up

Add eyes and beaks for the birds. Your wall decor ready!