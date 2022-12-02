Turn food waste into fun home decor

Do you have egg shells and pistachio shells ready to go into the dustbin? Wait, don’t dump it. Some simple reusing craft ideas could help you turn them into home decor items.
Handmade photo frame
Materials
Egg Shells - 3 to 4
Paint
Paintbrush
Cardboard
Glue
Method
Take the egg shells, paint them with your favourite colours, and dry them.
Take a cardboard piece and cut the sides according to your preference for the frame.
Colour the cardboard with back paint and dry it
Now take the dried coloured egg shells and break them into small pieces
Take the cardboard and stick the eggshell pieces into them, leaving some gap between each piece
Now, you have your photo frame ready to use
Eggshell plant pots
Materials
Eggshells (rinsed out)
Soil
Grass seeds (chia seeds / mustard seeds can also be used)
Water
Black marker
Method
Take the eggshells and make sure that only one top side of it is broken.
Draw googly eyes, a nose and a mouth for the eggshells. You can keep it as simple as you wish.
You can make various facial expressions for the eggs as you wish
Fill the egg shells with soil till ¾ of it is covered
Add the seeds on top of it and again cover it with some soil
Sprinkle some water and keep in it an area with enough sunlight. Don’t forget to sprinkle water for the seeds
Now you get these plant pot, and you can make various hairstyles for these cute pots as you wish
Wall decor with pistachio shells
Materials
Pistachio shells
Glue
Paint
Paintbrush
Black Marker
Method
Paint the pistachio shells with various colours, and keep them aside to dry
Now make a tree outline on a wall or a sheet of paper
After the branches are made, stick the colourful pistachio shells on them and make sure that the pointed end of the shell is kept pointing up
Add eyes and beaks for the birds. Your wall decor ready!
Check out DH's latest videos
