Twin-display phone LG G8X ThinQ launched in India

Samsung and Motorola, earlier in the year, launched Galaxy Fold and Razr series phones with true flexible display. Now, South Korean consumer electronics major LG has unveiled a new type of phone with twin display dubbed as the G8 ThinQ.

Samsung and Motorola mobiles have a continuous widescreen spread over two panels, held by a hinge, only visible from the back. Whereas the LG G8 ThinQ looks like conjoined twin phones with a visible hinge in the middle.

Both the display panels of the LG G8X ThinQ sports 6.4-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) plus OLED FullVision screen. In the left panel, the company has even incorporated a 2.1-inch mono display, wherein user can view time, weather, call and message notifications, without having to unfurl the dual screens.



LG G8X ThinQ (Picture credit: LG India)



The company claims the hinge allows the user to turn the display 360-degree fully. At 120-degree, they can even use one of the display as a controller and the other to view the game.

And despite the awkward design, the company has managed to get IP68 ratings for the phone, meaning the device can survive underwater up to 1.5 meters ( around five feet) for close to 30 minutes. Also, it is MIL-STD 810G military standard compliant and the LG G8X ThinQ can sustain various extreme weather conditions as well.



LG G8X ThinQ (Picture credit: LG India)



Inside, it is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core processor backed by Android Pie OS, 6GB RAM, 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB) and a 4,000mAh battery with Qualcomm QuickCharge 3.0 support.

Must read | Apple iPhone 11 Pro review: Ultimate camera champion

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it comes with dual-cameras -- 12 MP (with Standard Angle, 78-degree Field Of View, f/1.8 aperture, 1.40μm Pixel Size)+ 13MP Super Wide-Angle (with 136° FOV, f/2.4 aperture, 1.00μm Pixel Size) with OIS+ (Optical Image Stabilisation), 8X zoom, dual Phase Detection Auto Focus, HDR and LED flash.

On the front, it houses a 32MP for selfies and comes with Makeup Pro filters, which helps users adjust complexion, lip color, or enhancing eyes and eyelashes.



LG G8X ThinQ (Picture credit: LG)



The new LG G8X ThinQ will be available in Aurora Black for Rs 49,999 in India from December 21 onwards.

LG G8X ThinQ vs competition

Considering the price, LG G8X ThinQ will be up against Apple iPhone 11 (review), OnePlus 7T Pro (review), Samsung Galaxy Note10+ (review), Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Fold (review), among others.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.