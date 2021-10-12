Twitter formally rolls out 'soft block' feature

Twitter, Facebook, and other social media apps offer a platform to express personal views on topics of their choice be it sport, politics, entertainment, or environmental issues. But, most often than not, things get escalated quickly to virtual rage between users. Debating with valid points is welcomed, but using objectional comments just to suppress the other is not good practice. This also leads to hatred even between friends and colleagues. To avoid further confrontation, social media app-maker like Twitter offer a 'Block' feature to put a stop to all the abuses.

After some time, the animosity wears off between the individuals. However, once blocked, Twitter doesn't allow a person to follow back or view content what the blocker tweeted.

In September, Twitter announced that it was testing a soft block feature, which will resolve the aforementioned issue.

After testing for a month, Twitter has officially launched the 'remove this follower' feature that blocks a person for a limited time and the latter will not be notified of the temporary blocking.

Here's how to 'soft block' a follower on Twitter



'Remove this follower' feature on Twitter. Credit: Twitter



Just go to your profile and click 'Followers', then click the three-dot icon and select 'Remove this follower'.



