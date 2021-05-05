Twitter Spaces audio chatroom: Here's how to use it

In March, Twitter announced Clubhouse-like audio chatroom Spaces for Android phones. However, it was limited to select users.

Now, the company has announced that all Twitter users with more than 600 or more followers can host Twitter Spaces live on its platform.

"We’re bringing the ability to host a Space to all accounts with 600 or more followers on Twitter. Based on what we’ve learned so far, these accounts are likely to have a good experience hosting live conversations because of their existing audience. Before bringing the ability to create a Space to everyone, we’re focused on learning more, making it easier to discover Spaces, and helping people enjoy them with a great audience," Twitter said.

Here's how Twitter Spaces works:

On Twitter, whenever a person you follow hosts Spaces, it will appear at the top of the timeline as a purple bubble with yellow dots. It will be there until the chatroom session ends.

To join the Spaces chatroom, tap on the live purple bubble and you automatically enter the session as a listener.

If you want to be a speaker, you can request permission to speak from the Host by tapping on the Request icon below the microphone icon.

How to host Twitter Spaces

Mobile phone users can start a Space chatroom session in two ways: Long press on the Tweet compose on your Home timeline and then tap the new Spaces icon (multiple circles forming a diamond shape) on the far left.

The second option is to tap on the profile image in Fleets, scroll to the far right, and tap Spaces.

When creating a new space, the user will see two options - Name the Space session and Start the Space session.

It advised that the host always grant permission for the option to add captions to help differently-abled people know what the session is about.

Users just need to follow the prompts to allow captions. This will allow people who need captions to follow along with the conversation.

And, before starting the Space chatroom session, the host can invite an audience (including non-followers). Just tap on the icon to Share via a Tweet.

