Twitter testing edge-to-edge tweets, invite-only communities and more

Last month, Twitter pull the curtains on the Fleets feature within a year after a widely publicised launch. But, this doesn't deter Twitter from trying out new features to improve the user experience.

In the latest instance, Twitter has begun testing edge-to-edge tweets on iOS version that will come handy while posting pictures or video on the social media platforms. Most often than not, the images after being published come off truncated and have to be clicked on it to get the full view.

"Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine," said Twitter.

This will improve the newsfeed browsing UI experience for better, more immersive just like the Instagram app has now. We can see this in the teaser video shared by Twitter.

Now testing on iOS: Edge to edge Tweets that span the width of the timeline so your photos, GIFs, and videos can have more room to shine. pic.twitter.com/luAHoPjjlY — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) September 7, 2021

Besides this Twitter has plans to bring a new Communities feature that would allow users to conduct sessions to discuss topics of their choice with their followers. The written discussion will be available for public and other followers to view on Twitter, but only those with invites can participate and reply to it. The invites will be sent via Direct Message (DM) feature.

"Communities are created and self-moderated by people on Twitter...maybe even you! like if you’re passionate about birds of the Southern Hemisphere or soup, you could start a Community for that in the future. Communities are invite-only (also for now!) but admins and moderators have unlimited invites and members have 5 invites per Community (again, for now!) that are sent via DM, " the company said.

when you join a Community, you’ll see an option in the Tweet composer to Tweet to that Community vs. your followers (4/7) pic.twitter.com/beLuL4cdE5 — Twitter Communities (@JoinCommunities) September 8, 2021

In a related development, Twitter is also testing a soft block feature that allows users to bar a certain person from viewing their tweets without explicitly blocking them. The partially blocked person can still be able to follow the user's account.

