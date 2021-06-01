Twitter to bring misinformation warning labels and more

In 2020, Twitter started a new feature 'Read before you retweet' so that users become conscious and responsible for what they are retweeting on the social media platform. Most often than not, people without proofreading an article end up sharing fake news.

The aforementioned feature did well in curbing the circulation of misinformation to an extent. Now, Twitter plans to bring more such screening features in the form of labels.

Reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong has claimed that Twitter will introduce three warning labels-- 'Get the latest, 'Stay Informed' and 'Misleading'. The Twitter algorithm will be able to read through the content and post a label, which gives a context for the users to understand the tweet.

If it is a news article, Twitter will paste either 'get the latest' or 'stay informed' labels on them and take them to a page with similar information so users are well informed before they retweet a post. If the algorithm (including manual screening by in-house fact-checkers) finds a tweet to be fake, it will label it as 'Misleading'.

Twitter is working on three levels of misinformation warning labels: “Get the latest”, “Stay Informed” and “Misleading” pic.twitter.com/0RdmMsRAEk — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) May 31, 2021

It will be similar to what Twitter had labeled ruling party BJP spokespersons' tweet on Congress Toolkit as 'manipulated media' in India.

Twitter has faced wrath from the Indian government to remove the tag, but it looks like Twitter is going to replace the 'manipulated media' to 'misleading' in the future update.

In a related development, Twitter is expected to bring paid subscription feature to its social media platform. Subscribers will get access to premium services such as 'undo tweet', exclusive access to news content, and more.

