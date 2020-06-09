Twitter to bring new Fleets feature in India; here's how it works

Twitter, earlier in the year, announced that the micro-blogging site has commenced testing a new feature dubbed as Fleets. It was initially rolled out in Brazil in March and later to Italy. Now, it has finally come to India.

Twitter Fleets is similar to Snapchat's Stories feature. It will be available for viewing only at a particular slot and disappears in 24 hours.

"Fleets are for you to share your ideas and momentary opinions. These posts disappear after 24 hours and have no Retweets, likes, or public comments. In an initial survey, people told us that, once the Fleets are gone, they are more comfortable sharing everyday and everyday thoughts. We hope that those people who are not usually comfortable with Tweeting use Fleets to talk about the reflections that come to their head," Twitter said in a statement.

Here's how Twitter Fleets feature work:

Select people in India have received Fleets feature and you can know if you have got one, by checking the top slot of the tweet feed. There will string of circular photos and your profile too with '+' symbol on it.



Twitter's Fleets Feature. Credit: Twitter/Kayvon Beykpour (Product lead, Twitter & co-founder of Periscope)



Tap on that and Twitter's Fleets feature allows users to express their thoughts and post pictures, GIFs, videos (2:20 minutes or up to 512MB in size). Whereas the media firms can post longer videos (up to 10 minutes).

Unlike the tweets, it won't be visible on the public tweet feed. Followers will be able to see the person's Fleets at the top of their Home Page, and anyone who can access their full profile will also be able to find the Fleets section there. You just have to swipe left to continue to view Fleets of other people.

However, Fleets feature won't offer options such as retweets or likes or even comments section as well. Only if he or she opens up the restriction on their DMs, anyone can react to the Fleets with texts or emojis. As said before, it will be there for 24 hours and disappear.

As of now, Fleets is in the testing stage in India and is being rolled to select people. It is expected to be made available to all public in the coming days both on Android and iOS versions.

