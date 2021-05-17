Twitter to let users 'undo tweets' for a price

Twitter to introduce undo tweet feature, but users have to pay for it

US-based social media company plans to launch Twitter Blue, a premium subscription plan. Some of the services include Undo Tweet, Collections and more.

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 17 2021, 10:40 ist
  • updated: May 17 2021, 12:00 ist

In March 2021, reports emerged that Twitter is testing a new feature 'undo tweet' that would allow users a crucial time gap to see if the words are all right. If they find any mistakes,can rework the tweet.

Now, more information has emerged that the US-based social media company will introduce premium 'Twitter Blue', a paid service that will give extra features to the subscribers.

Some of the benefits include Undo Tweet, Collections, which offer users the option to organize their tweets so that they can go back to find their most memorable thoughts and reactions they received on the social media platform.

Reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong known has claimed that the company will offer multiple slabs of subscriptions with a base price starting at $2.99 (approx. Rs 219) per month. 

The highest-priced slab will offer an ad-free user- experience in addition to clutter-free news sourced from Scroll.  The latter is a subscription-based service that offers ad-free news from its collection of partner media companies. 

Twitter is expected to complete the acquisition of Scroll soon.

It looks like Twitter is already with monetisation plan, but time will tell if this business model will be successful or not. It all depends on how the consumers respond to it. 

