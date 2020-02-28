Uber app update brings new design, translation option

Popular taxi app Uber has announced the release of the new update bringing value-added features for the riders.

With the new update, Uber app user-interface will get face-lift and the changes will be reflected when the driver nears the pick-up and the remaining minutes just before arriving at the destination.

The Uber app will show a sequence of rotating, actionable notifications so that the user gets a clear view of where he/she should meet a driver, where to walk toward, and helpful instructions navigating an airport, arena, or event venue.

This will also help riders feel secure and confident while tracking the status of their trip, in addition to monitoring a driver’s progress within the Uber app map screen, Uber says.

Also, in the app, the company is said to have made in-app text more comprehensible and visible when a driver is nearing arrival, so his/her/their first name, license plate detail, car color/make/model more prominently appears.

The user-interface changes will appear when the rider chooses Uber Pool, UberX, Comfort, Black / Black SUV, or Uber XL trips.

Another valuable addition coming in the new update is the translation option. Previously, messages received by the rider used to appear only in the language preferred by the driver.

This was an inconvenience for the traveler in an exotic location with no knowledge of the local dialect.

Now with the update, the rider will finally be able to receive translated messages in the language of their liking.

Since this is being rolled out in phases, it will take a few days to reach all corners of the world.

Users can manually update their Uber app by going to App Store/Google Play >> type Uber >> tap on the update button.

