Unsung guardians of the forest

It was 7.30 pm. A solar-powered high-beam torch was the only source of light we had. The waxing crescent moon and the scattered stars were not enough to light up the river Kabini that September evening. Except for the occasional sound of frogs and fish jumping, there was an eerie silence. It was a frightening walk and when Mani, a forest guard from the Bhogeshwara Anti-Poaching Camp (APC), informed me that there were lots of crocodiles in the backwaters, I froze.
I was in the Nagarahole Tiger Reserve in Karnataka with three foresters, patrolling 10 km of the river banks to ensure no intruder was fishing in the protected waters.
After walking half a kilometre from the Bhogeshwara camp, we reached a motor boat on the banks. Mani (43), Krishna (33) and Rajesh (38) were readying the boat for patrol. I put on the life jacket and was given the front seat. Not sure if it was the cool breeze or my fear of not knowing swimming, but I was shivering.
It took them six minutes to start the engine. We set sail. Mani flashed the torch around and we could see the reflection of two crocodiles about 25 ft away. The more I saw those red eyes, the harder I begged the almighty not to make me their dinner for the night. I guess the rumbling engine kept the crocodiles from coming close to us. This was just the start. On the 10 km ride, we would sight around 25 crocodiles, 20 cormorants, and a hundred egrets resting on dried tree stumps in the water. We also saw many spotted deer on the banks.
Krishna was steering through the serpentine river casually as if he was driving on a highway, and Mani was flashing the torch light intermittently, on spots where trespassers usually come to fish. The Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, prohibits the removal of any natural resource from a protected area. Poachers lurk in and around the forests in Karnataka to smuggle timber, to trap the spotted deer, sambar deer, barking deer and wild boar for their meat, and to ‘hunt’ the tiger, leopard, pangolin, and elephants for ‘trophies’. The majority of the offences take place in the dark of the night, or during the monsoon when rains ‘mute’ the chopping of trees or shooting of animals.
Fishing is a recurrent offence in this 10 km stretch of the Kabini. Poachers, often locals living on the fringes, break into the backwaters in groups, looking for a big catch to sell. They cast the fishing nets by evening and usually, one member stays back to collect the fish at night.
Fishing in protected areas is not only a punishable crime, it also has far-reaching consequences. Crocodiles, turtles, and otters get stuck in fishing nets laid by poachers and die. So do bigger animals like deer, tiger and leopard.
We spotted no poachers or signs of poaching that night. But in April 2020, two forest guards had drowned in these backwaters while removing a fishing net. Four foresters were up against nearly 25 poachers aboard 12 coracles. When a forest guard tried to fire a gun in the air in self-defense, he lost his balance and the boat capsized. In another incident in June 2023, the guards had a tough time rescuing a deer whose horns had got entangled in a fishing net.
Our patrol came to an end at 9.15 pm and we returned to our base. Strangely, a part of me wanted to stay put on the boat a little longer to take in the silence of the jungle, the refreshing air, and the sight of fish jumping in and out of the water.
Missing home
The camp was a small concrete ‘house’. It had a makeshift kitchen, a storeroom, and a hall that doubles up as a bedroom. Toilet and bathroom arrangements were separate. An elephant trench protects the camp from wild animals on all sides. The terrace afforded an unhindered view of the picturesque riverscape during the day.
As I was stretching my legs and reminiscing about the boat ride, Mani, Krishna and Rajesh got down to making dinner. They went around the kitchen garden near the camp, harvesting tomatoes, wild chillies, coriander, and leafy vegetables. In the next 20 minutes, we were having a hearty meal of rice, sambar, chapati, palya, and a soup, all cooked on firewood.
The ‘elaborate’ meal was especially planned for me. On most days, they eat just rice and rasam. Each APC receives monthly rations of rice, and vegetables such as onion, potato, cabbage, tomatoes, radish and brinjal. A weekly supply would be ideal because most veggies start to rot within a week, leaving the guards to subsist on dry rations and whatever their kitchen garden provides. But some camps are built so deep into the forests that a weekly supply is logistically not feasible, I learnt.
Life in anti-poaching camps is tough in general, Krishna said, as we ate under a dim light. Krishna was missing his family. It had been almost six months since he met his wife and seven-year-old daughter. His family lives 112 km away from the camp and he needs at least four days of leave from work to visit them and report back. But the higher-ups had cancelled leave for a majority of forest guards, Krishna included, because of rain deficit this year. Less rain means higher chances of fire incidents, and attending to fires is one of their prime duties.
A majority of the APCs have limited mobile network. Most forest guards keep themselves busy by fetching firewood and water, cooking and cleaning, besides going on patrol duty at least twice a day. And in a few camps that have the 5G network, evenings are spent glued to mobile screens — talking to family on video calls and scrolling on social media. Back in the day, forest guards would use their spare time singing folk songs, and interacting with tribal communities to build a rapport with them.
New destination
At 6 am, I woke up to an unmelodious ‘alarm call’, courtesy of a pied hornbill. The front yard of the Bhogeshwara camp was filled with hundreds of spotted deer. A lone female elephant was emptying the grass on the river bank at a distance. What was a once-in-a-lifetime sight for me did not elicit much excitement from Mani. Foresters like him are pleased only when they see tigers, leopards and vultures in the front yard.
The Udboor APC was my destination that day. It is located in the core of the Nagarahole reserve, next to a haadi (hamlet). The foresters have two key roles to play here: to ensure tribal residents do not enter the forest for poaching of wild animals and timber, and to mitigate human-animal conflicts.
The Udboor camp is 24 km from the Bhogeshwara camp. By the time I got there at 9 am, the forest guards and deputy range forest officer were ready for patrolling, armed with a shotgun, a machete, a walkie-talkie set and sticks. We embarked on a 7 km surveillance. The task was to record the sightings of animals and birds, indirect markers like scat and pug marks, and keep an eye out for intruders.
I learnt that about 40% of the guards and deputy officers posted in Nagarahole and Bandipur — two dense forests in southern Karnataka — come from north Karnataka as I do. We connected instantly.
A forester shared the challenges of working in unfamiliar environments: “I come from Haveri, which has hardly any forest cover. And here I am working in a thick jungle, full of tigers, leopards, sloth bears, wild dogs, Indian gaurs, elephants, and venomous snakes that can attack me from anywhere, anytime.”
Another guard from north Karnataka said the first few days in the heart of the jungle felt “mesmerising” but when an elephant or a sloth bear came chasing, the risks became evident. The ‘newly recruited north Karnataka’ staff can’t detect animals by sniffing the air as their colleagues hailing from local tribal communities can. It takes a few months for them to tell the scents of tigers, leopards, and elephants apart.
I got a demonstration of the indigenous knowledge from Satish, a forest watcher from the local Jenu Kuruba tribe. Three kilometres into the trail, he stopped amid large bushes and took a deep breath. He said a tiger must have crossed the bushes on its way to a lake, 500 metres away. We reached the lake and found fresh pug marks of a female tiger! Later, at the base, when we saw hundreds of spotted deer running for their lives without any visible sign of danger, Satish surmised it was the work of wild dogs. And there they were.
Humans v/s wild
Working inside the forest can be a humbling experience as Umesh Naik, a deputy official at the Udboor camp, said, “Standing in front of those humongous trees, I realise how tiny I am in front of nature. The forests don’t need you and me but we need them badly.”
Many also acknowledge the intimate relationship tribal communities share with the forest and the immense role they have played in protecting our trees and wildlife.
Having said that, the foresters can’t let their guard down against “cruel and greedy” humans — strange given that homo sapien, the Latin word for human species, means ‘wise men’. “There have been a few incidents where miscreants have misguided the gullible tribal people into doing illegal activities. It’s hard to find a needle in a haystack. So we are forced to look at everyone with the needle of suspicion,” said Shravan Kumar, a beat forester from the Antarsante range.
The tribals are allowed to collect non-timber products (such as fruits, nuts and herbs) from the forest but they are prohibited from cattle grazing. Such surveillance isn’t taken in the right spirit every time. When the guards seize the cattle, sometimes the residents threaten to set the forest on fire to teach the department a ‘lesson’, multiple foresters told me.
Close shave
When the guards hear a suspicious sound, they inform the control room and start walking towards the source of the sound, often armed with a torch and a shotgun. Forest officials recently shot down a 23-year-old who had killed a sambar deer in Bandipur. He was part of a 10-member gang.
Not all the time do foresters return safely. Govindaiah, a forest guard at Gaddhe haadi in Nagarahole, was at the receiving end of two bullets fired by poachers in 1999. He was out with four other patrolling guards that night. They could not fight back as they were carrying only a machete and some sticks. Help reached three hours later and by that time, the poachers had vanished with their bounty of timber.
Govindaiah was in the hospital for seven months and out of work for three years. “As I was a contract labourer, the forest department only looked after my immediate treatment. Later, the officials were reluctant to take me in as I could not walk or run fast,” he recalled the tough days.
While instances of guards getting killed by poachers have fallen drastically since the elimination of sandalwood smuggler and bandit Veerappan in 2004, the risks to life remain and the compensation is little.
In 2017, Murigeppa Tammangol died while dousing a forest fire with nothing but fresh branches in the Kalkere range in Bandipur. The forest department announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh for his family while his colleagues stacked some stones where his body was found in his memory.
I had visited the accident site that year — nearly 750 hectares of thick forest were reduced to ashes. Had 28-year-old Murigeppa been equipped with fire protection gear, gumboots and fire extinguishers, he might have survived, Manu, one of the survivors, had told me during an interview then. Not much has changed for these guardians of the forest since. When I visited Nagarahole in September this time, not many guards had fire protection gear on them.
Unsung and ignored
These forest guards are not only poorly equipped, many of them get little to no training in capturing or rescuing wild animals. A contract forest guard in Bilagi in Bagalkot district had a close shave while rescuing a 13-foot crocodile in 2006. “I managed to cover the crocodile’s snout with a gunny bag. A villager and I were trying to tie its limbs when it whipped its tail and hit me. I was left with a broken leg,” he said. He hasn’t received any training until now.
Kumar Pushkar, assistant principal chief conservator of forests, acknowledges the gap and says the department is planning to train all its ground staff appropriately. Lack of funds is a challenge, officials say.
On my visits to several anti-poaching camps, I have seen water-purifying units that don’t function because they neither have a water tank nor electricity; I have noticed first-aid kits stocked with medicines past their expiry dates; I have heard stories of salaries that came six months late. But the forest guards don’t complain about the lack of facilities openly. They simply put their head down, ride through crocodile-infested waters, climb hills, and tread through the thicket to defend our jungles every day.
Like this story? Email: dhonsat@deccanherald.co.in