Unsung guardians of the forest

It took them six minutes to start the engine. We set sail. Mani flashed the torch around and we could see the reflection of two crocodiles about 25 ft away. The more I saw those red eyes, the harder I begged the almighty not to make me their dinner for the night. I guess the rumbling engine kept the crocodiles from coming close to us. This was just the start. On the 10 km ride, we would sight around 25 crocodiles, 20 cormorants, and a hundred egrets resting on dried tree stumps in the water. We also saw many spotted deer on the banks.