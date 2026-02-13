Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homespecials

Valentine's Day Special | How a 500-yr-old German tree has connected lovers from across the globe since 1890s

Over time, the oak tree has become world’s most romantic postbox — a place where strangers send heartfelt letters in the hope of finding a companionship which stays for a lifetime.
Last Updated : 13 February 2026, 09:02 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
A letter in the hollow of the Bridegroom’s Oak tree.

A letter in the hollow of the Bridegroom’s Oak tree.

Credit: Instagram/acornvase

The Bridegroom’s Oak tree in Germany.

The Bridegroom’s Oak tree in Germany.

Credit: Instagram/acornvase

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 February 2026, 09:02 IST
GermanyValentines daySpecialsvalentineslove lettersloveLovers

Follow us on :

Follow Us