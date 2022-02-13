Valentine's Day tomorrow: How this day came about

Valentine's Day tomorrow: How did this day come about?

While chocolates, flowers, and gifts are shared between couples all over the world to express their love for each other, that’s not just what Valentine’s Day is all about

  • Feb 13 2022, 19:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 13 2022, 22:04 ist
People across the world celebrate love on Valentine’s Day which is also known as St Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine.

So, what is the history of valentine’s day?

Valentine’s Day is celebrated on February 14 every year to honour the third-century Roman saint, Saint Valentine.

According to Britannica, the emperor Claudius II Gothicus believed that single men should become soldiers and didn’t believe in marriages. The priest Valentine was was martyred around 270 CE by the emperor as he was secretly getting Christian couples married so that the husbands could avoid going on wars.

Hence, Valentine’s day was celebrated on February 14 as the day of love. Eventually, Valentine’s day became a celebration for couples around the world in which gifts, flowers, and chocolates are exchanged.

